Wednesday, January 1, 2025
What To Expect In 2025: AI, Elon Musk, And Donald Trump's Role In Tech

2025 brings AI debates, Musk's robotaxi push, and Trump's tech influence. Get ready for a turbulent year in tech and culture!

What To Expect In 2025: AI, Elon Musk, And Donald Trump’s Role In Tech

As we step into 2025, technology is set to face turbulence driven by AI, Elon Musk’s ambitions, and a political landscape heavily influenced by Donald Trump. From the brain rot economy to the rise of anti-social media legislation, here’s a glimpse into what’s ahead for tech in the coming year.

The term “brain rot”—surprisingly crowned as Oxford’s word of the year—reflects a growing public concern over the increasing manipulation of minds via algorithms and endless scrolling. Expect to see a decline in the brain rot economy as people become wary of the content served by AI and social media platforms. Governments, following Australia’s lead, will likely impose more bans and restrictions on social media, aiming to tackle the growing influence of these platforms on young minds and education systems.

The ongoing debate over TikTok will continue to intensify as the January 2025 deadline looms. Will the U.S. Supreme Court rule in favor of banning TikTok on national security grounds? The political polarization surrounding the issue has already led to unpredictable shifts, with tech CEOs showing surprising support for Trump’s policies this time around. Musk’s influence is also growing as his platform X (formerly Twitter) becomes a powerful political tool, making him a lightning rod for controversy.

As Musk pushes forward with his robotaxi vision, many investors expect disappointment, questioning the feasibility of his grand plans. Meanwhile, chipmakers like Nvidia are facing the heat as competition ramps up and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China put the company in the spotlight. Wall Street’s demands for substantial returns on AI investments will clash with the industry’s slower-than-expected growth, leading to significant consolidation.

In the media landscape, AI is both a tool and a threat. With newsrooms increasingly using AI to enhance reporting capabilities, questions around fair use and copyright law will come to the forefront. Expect a clash between news organizations and AI companies over the value of journalistic work.

Entertainment in 2025 will be marked by the release of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6. As the game walks a tightrope between old-school violence and modern sensibilities, it’s poised to spark debates over culture and creativity.

In short, 2025 will be a year where tech, politics, and culture collide in unexpected and dramatic ways, with a new chapter written in the ongoing battle between progress and caution.

