Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 750 Spotted Testing: Features New Engine, Dual Disc Brakes, And More – Check It Out!

Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 750 Spotted Testing: Features New Engine, Dual Disc Brakes, And More – Check It Out!

Royal Enfield’s upcoming Himalayan 750 has been spotted undergoing testing in Southern Europe, offering the first glimpse of the brand’s eagerly awaited flagship adventure tourer. The new motorcycle, which is set to become one of the largest and most powerful bikes in Royal Enfield’s lineup, promises to bring a host of new features, setting it apart from the current Himalayan models.

New Engine and More Power

The test mule of the Himalayan 750 comes equipped with a brand-new engine that will likely deliver more power and torque compared to the existing 648cc twin-cylinder motor found in the brand’s current 650cc lineup. This new engine is expected to be a significant upgrade, pushing the Himalayan 750 into new territory. While the full specifications have yet to be confirmed, early spy shots suggest a platform that is entirely separate from the 650cc models like the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Upgraded Features for Better Performance

Key features of the Himalayan 750 include a more powerful motor, a fully adjustable inverted fork at the front, and a mono-shock rear suspension, offering improved handling and comfort for long-distance adventure touring. The test mule also sports a semi-fairing, distinguishing it from the current single-cylinder Himalayan, and a rectangular TFT display that is set to replace the current circular unit. Additionally, it will come equipped with all-LED lighting, including a similar headlight and tail-light unit as seen in the outgoing Himalayan.

The front braking system is another upgrade, with twin front discs and Bybre-branded calipers, which should provide better stopping power for the larger and more powerful motorcycle. The test mule also features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both with wire-spoked rims. Whether these wheels will come with tubeless tires as standard remains to be seen.

Launch Date and Expectations for 202

Despite the exciting developments, the Himalayan 750’s official launch is still some time away. Royal Enfield is expected to debut the first bikes with this new, larger engine sometime in 2025. Currently, the brand’s adventure bike lineup includes the Himalayan 450, priced at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), which will likely remain a part of the offering alongside the more powerful 750.

With its larger engine, advanced suspension, and modern design, the Himalayan 750 is expected to attract adventure enthusiasts looking for a more powerful and feature-packed motorcycle. Fans of Royal Enfield and adventure touring can look forward to the arrival of this exciting new model in the near future, making 2025 a key year for the brand’s expansion into the adventure touring segment.

