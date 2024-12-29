Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400: Retro Meets Modern With A 60-Degree V-Twin Engine – Coming To India?

Benelli unveiled its Leoncino Bobber 400 at EICMA 2024, combining modern aesthetics with classic bobber charm. Featuring a V-twin engine and premium features, its India launch remains uncertain due to potential high pricing.

Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400: Retro Meets Modern With A 60-Degree V-Twin Engine – Coming To India?

The iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Benelli, now owned by China’s QJ Group, unveiled its much-anticipated Leoncino Bobber 400 at the EICMA 2024 event. A first-of-its-kind offering from the brand, this modern bobber brings a unique blend of classic design and contemporary aesthetics, raising speculation about its potential launch in the Indian market.

Benelli’s presence in India has been subdued lately, with no locally assembled entry-level motorcycle available since the Imperiale was discontinued, even though it remains listed on the company’s official Indian website. If the Leoncino Bobber 400 launches in India, it will likely position itself below the Leoncino 500 and above the Keeway V302C within QJ’s Indian lineup, distributed by Adishwar Auto Ride.

Striking Design with Modern-Day Bobber Appeal

The Leoncino Bobber 400 departs from traditional cruiser norms, boasting flat handlebars paired with a low, laidback riding stance, thanks to forward-set footpegs. Its design leans towards modern inspirations, with cues taken from contemporary Harley-Davidson models. Key visual elements include a rectangular LED headlight, a 15-liter sculpted fuel tank, dual-muffler exhaust, and a short tail section complemented by a rear tire hugger.

The blacked-out alloy wheels, bar-end mirrors, tank extensions, and a steel double cradle frame enhance the bike’s sporty persona. As expected from a true bobber, it features a standard single seat, with an optional pillion seat available as an accessory. A standout detail is the small lion insignia on the front fender, a hallmark of Benelli’s Leoncino series.

Performance and Features That Stand Out

At the heart of the Leoncino Bobber 400 lies a brand-new 384.5cc, 60-degree V-twin engine, delivering an impressive 34.5 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted through a 6-speed gearbox and a belt-drive system—typically found in larger cruisers.

The bike’s chassis is built on a double-cradle steel frame, supported by 35mm upside-down telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. It features 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in high-profile road tires, ensuring stability and grip. Additionally, it comes equipped with single-disc brakes at both ends for reliable stopping power.

For technology enthusiasts, the motorcycle boasts a circular TFT digital instrument cluster and LED lighting, adding to its modern appeal.

India Launch: Uncertain Yet Intriguing

Although Benelli has struggled in the Indian market recently, the Leoncino Bobber 400 offers a ray of hope for revival. With the growing interest in bobber-styled motorcycles, it has the potential to attract a niche audience, provided it is priced competitively. However, the expected premium pricing may deter value-conscious buyers, making its India launch uncertain for now.

The Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400 has the makings of a remarkable motorcycle, combining modern features with timeless bobber aesthetics. While its Indian debut remains speculative, the bike undoubtedly holds the promise of reigniting interest in the Benelli brand among motorcycle enthusiasts.

