Unbeatable Deal: Get Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G At Just Rs 69,599 With Flipkart’s Massive Discount!

In a highly enticing deal for tech lovers, Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at a major discount, giving smartphone enthusiasts a golden opportunity to grab this premium device at an unbeatable price. The flagship model, which was initially priced at Rs 1,34,999, is now available for just Rs 1,21,999. But the savings don’t stop there – with additional trade-in and bank offers, the price can be slashed even further, making it a deal too good to pass up.

Unbeatable Discount and Offers

Flipkart’s latest promotion on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G offers the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant for a reduced price of Rs 1,21,999. However, savvy shoppers can make this offer even more attractive by trading in their old Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which could bring the price down by as much as Rs 40,400, lowering the effective cost to just Rs 81,599.

For even more savings, customers using an HDFC Bank credit card can avail an additional discount of Rs 12,000. This brings the final price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G down to an astonishing Rs 69,599 – a deal that’s almost too good to believe for a device of this caliber.

Premium Design and Stunning Display

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn’t just offer excellent value for money; it also boasts cutting-edge features that make it a top-tier smartphone. The device continues with the sleek, flat-screen design seen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but with a significant upgrade: it’s the first in the Galaxy series to feature a titanium body, making it more durable while maintaining a premium feel.

The 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display is nothing short of spectacular. It offers a maximum brightness of 2600 nits and features Gorilla Glass Armour, which enhances durability and reduces reflections by up to 75%. Whether you’re using it for gaming, streaming, or general browsing, the adaptable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz ensures smooth performance in any scenario.

Top-of-the-Line Camera Technology

One of the biggest selling points of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is its camera system, which has received significant improvements. The 200MP primary wide camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) remains the star of the show, but a new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS has been added, allowing for even more detailed and sharp shots from a distance.

Other notable camera enhancements include a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera with OIS, and a 12MP dual-pixel front camera that guarantees sharp selfies. AI-powered features like ProVisual Engine and Super HDR further elevate the photography experience by enhancing image quality and improving HDR performance in real-time.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes equipped with a range of AI tools, including Live Translation, Notes Assist, and Chat Assist, which bring new functionalities to everyday tasks and make the device incredibly user-friendly.

Performance and Software

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ensures a seamless performance with its improved thermal management thanks to a larger vapour chamber. Whether you’re playing graphics-intensive games or multitasking, the phone’s processing power is more than up to the task. The inclusion of AI functionalities through the Galaxy AI suite makes it even smarter, adapting to your needs for an optimized experience.

The phone runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, providing a clean, intuitive interface with plenty of customization options. Samsung guarantees security fixes and software updates for up to seven years, ensuring that the phone remains secure and up to date for the foreseeable future.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

With a 5000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra promises all-day usage without the need for frequent recharging. It also supports wireless power-sharing, 15W rapid wireless charging, and 45W fast charging, so you can quickly power up and get back to enjoying your device.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade to a premium smartphone, now is the time. With Flipkart’s amazing offers, including a trade-in deal, bank discounts, and an already reduced price, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G has never been more affordable. Packed with a stunning display, top-of-the-line cameras, powerful performance, and an all-day battery, it’s clear why this flagship is one of the best phones on the market.

