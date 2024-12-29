Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
iPhone 17 Design, Specs, Price, And Launch Date Leaked: Everything You Need To Know

Apple fans are already turning their attention to the much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, expected to launch in September 2025. After the iPhone 16 series, which is still fresh, all eyes are now on Apple’s plans to introduce a significant design change—its biggest since the iPhone X in 2017. Reports have indicated that Apple may drop the Plus model entirely due to low demand, with the focus shifting to four models in the iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Slim/Air.

iPhone 17 Design Changes

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature some notable design updates. The standard iPhone 17 could see an increase in its display size, likely jumping to 6.3 inches from the current 6.1 inches, offering a more expansive viewing experience. Additionally, ProMotion technology, which has traditionally been exclusive to the Pro models, is set to make its way across all variants. This means all versions of the iPhone 17 could enjoy smoother scrolling and enhanced always-on functionality, a feature that will delight users who appreciate fluidity in their device.

Camera Upgrades: 24MP Front-Facing Camera

Apple is also reportedly focusing on a major camera upgrade for the iPhone 17 lineup. One of the most exciting changes is the expected introduction of a 24MP front-facing camera, a significant boost from the current 12MP camera. The new six-element lens will offer sharper selfies and improved low-light performance, making it an appealing choice for photography enthusiasts and casual users alike. This upgrade is expected to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring high-quality photos in all conditions.

New Specs and Performance Boost

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature several hardware upgrades as well. It is rumored to come with a new anti-reflective coating that will make the device tougher and more scratch-resistant than the current Ceramic Shield, increasing its durability. Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is said to be powered by the new A19 chip, built on the latest 3-nanometer process. This chip promises faster performance and improved energy efficiency, allowing users to enjoy seamless performance while extending battery life. Additionally, Apple might introduce custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 7 chips, ensuring faster and more reliable connectivity.

iPhone 17 Price in India and Expected Launch Date

As for pricing, the iPhone 17 is expected to start at Rs 79,900 in India, making it more affordable and potentially allowing Apple to capture a larger segment of the market. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be unveiled in September 2025, following Apple’s usual launch schedule in the fall.

With the iPhone 17 set to bring exciting upgrades across the board—particularly in design, camera, and performance—it looks like Apple will continue to lead the smartphone market with innovative features and cutting-edge technology.

Filed under

iPhone 17 iPhone 17 features iPhone 17 price in India iPhone 17 release date

