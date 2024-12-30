Donald Trump Backs Mike Johnson For House Speaker As Republican Division Deepens

As the Republican Party grapples with internal divisions over the future of the House Speaker role, President-elect Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Speaker Mike Johnson, urging Republicans to unite behind him. In a social media post on Monday, Trump described Johnson as a “good, hard-working, religious man,” adding that he would “do the right thing” and help Republicans continue winning. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement,” Trump concluded.

The endorsement was followed by a similar show of support from tech mogul Elon Musk, who replied to Johnson’s post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his full backing for the speaker. Musk, a long-time Trump ally, serves as the head of Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” and emphasized his commitment to Johnson’s leadership.

Johnson, who has faced resistance within his own party, particularly over his handling of the government shutdown, acknowledged the endorsement and expressed gratitude. “I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always,” Johnson wrote on X. He also vowed to work with Trump to deliver on the “America First” agenda and usher in a new era for the country.

However, Trump’s endorsement has not quelled all opposition. Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky expressed skepticism, comparing Trump’s endorsement of Johnson to his earlier support for Speaker Paul Ryan. Massie, who has criticized Johnson for his stance on Ukraine and government spending, stated he would not support Johnson as Speaker.

Rep. Victoria Spartz from Indiana also voiced concerns, demanding “assurances” that Johnson could effectively deliver Trump’s agenda. She has expressed doubts about Johnson’s ability to fulfill the party’s promises, noting that Republicans need a speaker with courage, vision, and a clear plan to follow through on Trump’s policies.

ALSO READ: Finland Seizes Oil Tanker, Owner Urges Quick Release Amid Investigation