Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Donald Trump Backs Mike Johnson For House Speaker As Republican Division Deepens

Trump endorses Mike Johnson for House Speaker, but GOP divisions persist as key Republicans demand assurances on Trump’s agenda.

Donald Trump Backs Mike Johnson For House Speaker As Republican Division Deepens

As the Republican Party grapples with internal divisions over the future of the House Speaker role, President-elect Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Speaker Mike Johnson, urging Republicans to unite behind him. In a social media post on Monday, Trump described Johnson as a “good, hard-working, religious man,” adding that he would “do the right thing” and help Republicans continue winning. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement,” Trump concluded.

The endorsement was followed by a similar show of support from tech mogul Elon Musk, who replied to Johnson’s post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his full backing for the speaker. Musk, a long-time Trump ally, serves as the head of Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” and emphasized his commitment to Johnson’s leadership.

Johnson, who has faced resistance within his own party, particularly over his handling of the government shutdown, acknowledged the endorsement and expressed gratitude. “I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always,” Johnson wrote on X. He also vowed to work with Trump to deliver on the “America First” agenda and usher in a new era for the country.

However, Trump’s endorsement has not quelled all opposition. Rep. Thomas Massie from Kentucky expressed skepticism, comparing Trump’s endorsement of Johnson to his earlier support for Speaker Paul Ryan. Massie, who has criticized Johnson for his stance on Ukraine and government spending, stated he would not support Johnson as Speaker.

Rep. Victoria Spartz from Indiana also voiced concerns, demanding “assurances” that Johnson could effectively deliver Trump’s agenda. She has expressed doubts about Johnson’s ability to fulfill the party’s promises, noting that Republicans need a speaker with courage, vision, and a clear plan to follow through on Trump’s policies.

ALSO READ: Finland Seizes Oil Tanker, Owner Urges Quick Release Amid Investigation

Filed under

Mike Johnson Trump world

Advertisement

Also Read

How American Presidents Have Planned Their Own Funerals Throughout The Years

How American Presidents Have Planned Their Own Funerals Throughout The Years

Did Wayne Rooney Invite A Woman To His Flat? Footballer Is Annoyed With Infidelity Scandal But Clears the Air Post Video Leak

Did Wayne Rooney Invite A Woman To His Flat? Footballer Is Annoyed With Infidelity Scandal...

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat Diamond Ring

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat...

Is Your Bank Account At Risk Af Closure From January 2025? 3 Types To Watch Out For

Is Your Bank Account At Risk Af Closure From January 2025? 3 Types To Watch...

New Year 2025: World Population To Hit 8.09 Billion Mark, Witnesses 0.9% Growth With 71 Million People

New Year 2025: World Population To Hit 8.09 Billion Mark, Witnesses 0.9% Growth With 71...

Entertainment

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat Diamond Ring

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It Just Another Fling Post Divorce?

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl- His Superpowers Explained

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl-

Did Paige DeSorbo Cheat On Craig Conover? TV Star Announces Split With Boyfriend After 3 Years Of Dating

Did Paige DeSorbo Cheat On Craig Conover? TV Star Announces Split With Boyfriend After 3

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox