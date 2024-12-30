Finland Seizes Oil Tanker, Owner Urges Quick Release Amid Investigation

The owner of an oil tanker seized by Finland over damage to undersea cables is demanding its release, claiming no legal explanation for the action.

The owner of an oil tanker seized by Finnish authorities last week is pushing for the immediate release of the ship, which was detained on suspicion of damaging an undersea power cable and telecoms lines in the Baltic Sea. The Eagle S, a Cook Islands-registered vessel, was boarded by Finnish police and coast guard officials on Thursday and brought to a port for further investigation. The ship’s crew is being questioned as part of a broader inquiry into damage to vital infrastructure in the region.

The incident occurred on December 25 when investigators believe the Eagle S accidentally severed or damaged four fiber optic cables and broke the Estlink 2 undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia. Authorities allege that the ship’s anchor was dragged across the seabed, causing extensive damage. Finland’s President has expressed concern that further damage could have occurred if the vessel had not been stopped.

The Finnish customs service has also raised concerns about the ship’s potential involvement in evading sanctions on Russian oil, suggesting that the Eagle S might be part of a shadow fleet. The authorities have impounded the cargo, which remains onboard the tanker. The vessel’s owner, UAE-based Caravella LLC FZ, has filed a request with the Helsinki District Court to cancel the seizure, arguing that Finnish authorities have not provided a legal explanation for taking the ship into custody.

Herman Ljungberg, a Finnish lawyer representing the owner, claimed that the crew had been interrogated without legal assistance and deprived of sleep. The Finnish authorities, however, have maintained that the seizure was carried out according to local laws, and crew members were informed of their legal rights.

With tensions rising in the region due to recent disruptions of critical infrastructure, the outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for both international maritime laws and regional security.

