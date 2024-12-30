Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
US Announces $5.9 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine’s Defense And Economy

President Biden announces a $5.9 billion aid package for Ukraine, reinforcing its defense and government services as the war with Russia intensifies.

US Announces $5.9 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine’s Defense And Economy

In a final push before the end of his presidency, President Joe Biden announced a significant boost in aid to Ukraine, with nearly $6 billion in military and budget assistance. This package, which includes $2.5 billion in security aid and $3.4 billion in budgetary support, aims to reinforce Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing aggression.

The announcement comes as the war enters its third year, with Russia intensifying attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Biden emphasized that the U.S. would continue its relentless support of Ukraine during his remaining time in office, ensuring that Ukraine remains equipped to face Russian threats.

The military assistance includes $1.25 billion from U.S. stockpiles and a $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package. Unlike stockpiled aid, the USAI funds will be used to procure military equipment from industry partners, a process that can take longer but ensures sustained support.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted that the budget aid, provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, will help keep Ukraine’s government running, paying essential salaries and services. This marks the final disbursement under the 2024 Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, bringing the total U.S. budgetary aid to Ukraine to over $30 billion since Russia’s invasion.

While the U.S. commitment has been clear, the future of such support under President-elect Donald Trump remains uncertain. Trump has questioned the level of U.S. involvement in the conflict, suggesting that European allies should shoulder more of the financial burden. This shift in perspective could alter the trajectory of aid to Ukraine once he takes office in January.

As winter approaches, the U.S. continues to deliver critical supplies, including artillery rounds, rockets, and armored vehicles, helping Ukraine maintain its defense efforts on the front lines. Biden’s final move underscores the importance of standing with Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty.

