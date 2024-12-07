Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Prince Of Wales To Meet US President-Elect Donald Trump In France During Notre Dame Ceremonial Reopening

Prince William will attend the high-profile event, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and the other leaders including Donald Trump.

During the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, William, the Prince of Wales will meet US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday.

Prince William will attend the high-profile event, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and the other world leaders, for the celebration of a landmark restoration from a fire that caused severe damage to the Notre-Dame cathedral in 2019.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the prince will engage in talks with Trump and First Lady Jill Biden at the invitation of the UK government.

Discussions are anticipated to range from the US-UK “special relationship” to broader transatlantic ties. This meeting with the British prince thus will be the first since the US president visited the UK for a state visit in 2019.

Reopening Ceremony Of Notre-Dame

Reopening Notre-Dame is a historic event for France. The cathedral, which is 850 years old, has suffered a lot as a result of the great fire that consumed its spire, stained-glass windows, and most of its wooden interior. Restoration works costing an estimated €700 million (£582 million), have been undertaken. Macron had said that he was giving five years for the completion of the project and has roped in more than 2,000 “experts” – masons, carpenters, sculptors, and engineers – to help.

It will include a ritualized opening of the doors of the cathedral, revival of its iconic organ, and a special inaugural mass led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. It is expected to attract more than 1,500 guests, including heads of state and government.

ALSO READ: Notre Dame’s Reopening: Macron Hosts Leaders In Celebration Of Unity And Renewal

donald trump emmanuel macron Notre Dame Cathedral Prince of Wales

