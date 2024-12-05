After Hunter, US President Joe Biden To Consider Preemptive Pardon For Trump Critics

According to a report by Politico, senior aides to outgoing US President Joe Biden are engaged in internal discussions regarding the possibility of issuing preemptive pardons for current and former public officials who may be targeted by President-elect Donald Trump. These discussions have gained urgency after Trump appointed Kash Patel as the head of the FBI, with Patel publicly stating his intention to pursue government officials critical of Trump.

Biden Administration’s Deliberations on Pardons

Sources familiar with the talks revealed that the Biden administration is considering pardons for both elected and appointed officials currently serving in office, as well as former officials who may be targeted by Trump. The White House counsel, Ed Siskel, is reportedly leading the discussions, with key figures including Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and other senior aides involved. However, President Biden, who is currently addressing the issue of pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, has not yet been brought into these talks. Additionally, the individuals who could benefit from these potential pardons are unaware of the discussions at this stage.

While some Democratic officials are discussing the possibility of preemptive pardons, others are concerned about the potential consequences. Granting blanket pardons could hinder those who have committed no crimes, potentially fueling Trump’s allegations of corruption and leading to rejection of the pardons by the public. Senator-elect Adam Schiff and former GOP representative Liz Cheney, who were part of the January 6 committee, may be among those who face repercussions once Trump is in power.

Trump’s Wrath and Possible Pardons

Among the individuals reportedly under consideration for a pardon is former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who faced considerable criticism from right-wing figures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Trump has previously called for Cheney to be jailed alongside the other members of the January 6 committee.

While the Biden administration grapples with the potential pardons, the decision is complicated by the public backlash Biden is already facing for pardoning his son. Democratic officials remain divided on whether extending such pardons to others, potentially those who could face Trump’s anger, would be beneficial in the long run.

Democratic Senator Ed Markey has expressed support for the idea of preemptive pardons, drawing a parallel to former President Gerald Ford’s preemptive pardon of Richard Nixon. Markey stated, “If it’s clear by January 19 that [revenge] is his intention, then I would recommend to President Biden that he provide those pre-emptive pardons to people, because that’s really what our country is going to need next year.”

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the discussions but did not deny that they are taking place.