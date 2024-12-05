Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi React to Taliban’s Ban On Women’s Health Studies

Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have expressed deep sadness and disappointment over the Taliban's latest decision to ban women from studying health-related fields, including nursing and midwifery.

Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have expressed deep sadness and disappointment over the Taliban’s latest decision to ban women from studying health-related fields, including nursing and midwifery. Both athletes highlighted Islam’s emphasis on education for all and urged the Taliban to reconsider the ban to restore Afghan girls’ access to education and enable them to contribute to the nation’s development.

Rashid Khan’s Statement on Education and Women’s Rights

Rashid Khan condemned the Taliban’s actions, stressing the importance of education in Islamic teachings. He stated, “Education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women. The Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders.” He added, “The closure of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society.”

Khan further argued that Afghanistan faces a critical shortage of female doctors and nurses, affecting the healthcare and dignity of women. He called for the reversal of the decision, urging that Afghan girls should be allowed to pursue their education, especially in the medical field, to address this dire need.

Mohammad Nabi’s Plea for Women’s Education

Mohammad Nabi echoed Rashid Khan’s sentiments, describing the Taliban’s ban as “heartbreaking” and “deeply unjust.” He reminded the Taliban of Islam’s strong emphasis on education for all, citing the many Muslim women throughout history who made vital contributions through their knowledge. Nabi urged the Taliban to reflect on these values, saying, “Denying girls the chance to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and our nation’s future.”

The Taliban’s Latest Restriction

The Taliban is reportedly preparing to impose a ban on women enrolling in nursing and midwifery courses, the latest in a series of restrictions on women’s education since they regained power in 2021. Sources from several institutions revealed that the ban follows an order from the Taliban’s supreme leader. While the Taliban government has not officially confirmed the move, institutions have reportedly been given 10 days to hold final exams before the rule takes effect.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed grave concern over the ban, warning that it would further restrict women’s rights to education and access to healthcare. The UN also noted that such a decision would harm Afghanistan’s healthcare system and its overall development. Similarly, the European Union condemned the move, criticizing the Taliban for violating women’s rights and restricting access to education.

