Who Is Mychal Johnson? Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend Is Expecting Baby No. 3

Andrew Wiggins' journey to NBA stardom has been marked by incredible achievements, but his greatest support comes from his longtime partner, Mychal Johnson. A former basketball player herself, Johnson has been by his side through every triumph, both on and off the court.

Andrew Wiggins,Mychal Johnson, NBA,

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Andrew Wiggins has found steadfast support in his longtime partner, Mychal Johnson, both on and off the court.

Journey marked by remarkable achievements

From being the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft to becoming an NBA All-Star and champion, Wiggins’ journey has been marked by remarkable achievements. Alongside him through it all has been Johnson, a former basketball player who understands the demands of the sport intimately.

“She went to Notre Dame and played basketball, so she gets the sacrifice and everything that I gotta go through day to day,” Wiggins shared with E! News in July 2022. “But she’s been amazing, just being there raising our kids to the perfect children that they are today. A lot of respect goes to her because she makes stuff happen.”

Here’s everything to know about Mychal Johnson and her enduring relationship with the NBA star.

Mychal Johnson and Wiggins: High School Sweethearts

Wiggins and Johnson’s love story began during their high school years in West Virginia. Wiggins was attending Huntington Prep, renowned for its basketball program, while Johnson played basketball at nearby St. Joseph High School.

Johnson’s basketball journey mirrored Wiggins’ in many ways. At St. Joseph High School, she led her team to three consecutive Class A state titles and earned accolades like the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year—twice.

Her talent took her to the University of Notre Dame, where she played for three seasons. Johnson contributed significantly in key games, including NCAA Tournament matchups and the Junkanoo Jam, despite injuries that eventually limited her playing time.

Mychal Johnson and Wiggins: Building a Family Together

The couple’s family life is a central pillar of their relationship. Wiggins and Johnson welcomed their first daughter, Amyah, in October 2018, followed by their second daughter, Alayah, in April 2021.

Johnson often shares her love for their daughters on social media, affectionately referring to them as her “mini’s” and “besties.” Reflecting on their growth, she wrote on Instagram in August 2024, “My girls! I love them so much🥹🥹 First day of KINDERGARTEN and PRESCHOOL😭😭 I cantttttt… where does time go???”

For Wiggins, being a father is a source of immense joy. “There’s nothing like it,” he told E! News. “I’ve got two little princesses that I love unconditionally. Every day is just the best.”

He added, “You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day, but coming home to my daughters, who are always happy and in a good mood, fills me with so much love. They keep me going.”

The family is set to grow once more, as Johnson confirmed her third pregnancy in October 2024 with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her baby bump, captioned, “Hi baby🥰🫶🏽😘.”

Also Read: Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson? SZA Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Days After Dropping Deluxe Album