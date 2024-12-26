Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
we-woman

Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson? SZA Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Days After Dropping Deluxe Album

Singer and songwriter SZA has reportedly split with her longtime manager Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson. The duo first met in 2011 but if reports are to be believed the two are no longer working together.

The reason behind the move has not been revealed yet. We will keep you posted with the same.

Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson?

Terrence Louis Henderson Jr., widely recognized by his stage name Punch, is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and talent manager from Carson, California.

He is most prominently known as the president of the independent record label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). Over the years, he has served as an executive producer for several acclaimed projects, including Section.80 by Kendrick Lamar (2011), Habits & Contradictions by Schoolboy Q (2012), and 3ChordFold by Terrace Martin (2013), among others.

Beyond his solo music pursuits, Punch is part of the hip-hop collective A Room Full of Mirrors, collaborating with artists like Daylyt, Nick Grant, The Ichiban Don, Lyric Michelle, and Hari.

Punch As SZA’s Manager

As SZA’s manager, alongside her day-to-day handler MeLisa Chanele, Henderson played a pivotal role in shaping her 23-track album SOS. The record broke long-standing milestones set by legendary artists like Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin, eventually becoming the longest-charting No. 1 album on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart.

Henderson was deeply involved from the early stages of production, discussing ideas and concepts during initial studio sessions before leaving SZA to work independently with her engineer.

When SOS was previewed at industry listening sessions, SZA opted not to attend, allowing Henderson to represent the project and relay audience feedback to her. Even after the album’s release, SZA continued to fine-tune tracks, leading Henderson and the team to re-upload updated versions to streaming platforms.

“She’s her harshest critic,” Henderson explained. “My role is to remind her how incredible the record is and why it resonates so deeply.”

SZA became a central focus for Henderson and TDE following Kendrick Lamar’s departure from the label in May 2022. Henderson, who first met SZA in 2011 when she was working at a merchandise booth during Lamar’s CMJ showcase in New York, recognized her talent early on.

Since signing her two years later, he has often been the target of fan frustrations over delays in her music releases. On social media, SZA has even directed fans to “ask Punch” about the reasons behind the delays, reflecting the challenges and pressures Henderson has faced while supporting her career.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Filed under

hollywood news SZA Terrence Punch Henderson

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

