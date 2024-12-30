E. Jean Carroll Wins Appeal: $5 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Stands

A federal appeals court has upheld a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll, finding Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The appeals court found no errors in the trial proceedings, rejecting Trump’s claims. The ruling adds to an ongoing legal battle, with Trump also appealing an $83.3 million defamation verdict from a separate case.

A federal appeals court has upheld a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll, confirming that Donald Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. The court’s decision followed a jury’s ruling in May 2023, where Carroll, a former magazine columnist, accused Trump of sexual assault and defamation.

The Incident and Legal Battle

The case dates back to a 1996 incident at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan, where Carroll claimed Trump raped her. Trump denied the accusation, calling it a hoax in a 2022 Truth Social post. Although the jury did not find Trump guilty of rape, they awarded Carroll $2.02 million for sexual assault and $2.98 million for defamation.

In addition to the May 2023 verdict, another jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to Carroll for defamation in a separate case. The defamation stemmed from comments Trump made in June 2019, denying Carroll’s rape claim and disparaging her reputation.

Trump’s Ongoing Legal Challenges

Despite the court’s ruling, Trump has not accepted the verdict. His legal team is appealing the $83.3 million defamation award, arguing that the trial was flawed. Trump’s lawyers contend that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan made errors by allowing jurors to hear testimony from two other women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct, as well as a controversial 2005 “Access Hollywood” video, in which Trump boasted about groping women.

Appeals Court Finds No Errors

The federal appeals court rejected Trump’s arguments, finding no significant errors in Judge Kaplan’s trial management. The court affirmed the jury’s decision, ruling that Trump failed to demonstrate any mistakes that would warrant a new trial.

Despite Trump’s legal battles, Carroll’s cases continue, with the $5 million verdict standing firm. Legal experts highlight the significance of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1997 decision, which ruled that sitting presidents cannot claim immunity from civil litigation over actions unrelated to their official duties.

Trump’s Defamation Claims and Ongoing Legal Struggles

Trump’s legal troubles are far from over. Lawyers for Trump did not respond to requests for comment on the recent ruling, and Carroll’s legal team also did not provide a statement.

Carroll’s case is one of several ongoing legal challenges for Trump as he continues his political career, having won a second term as president in 2024. This case is seen as a significant legal test, considering the broader implications for defamation claims involving public figures and sitting presidents.

ALSO READ: Biden Declares January 9 A National Day Of Mourning For Jimmy Carter