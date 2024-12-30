Biden Declares January 9 A National Day Of Mourning For Jimmy Carter

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Jimmy Carter, U.S. President Joe Biden has declared January 9, 2025, a national day of mourning. This decision comes in honor of Carter’s passing at the age of 100. Biden has called on Americans to join in the observance by gathering in their places of worship to “pay homage” to the 39th President of the United States.

Jimmy Carter, a Georgia peanut farmer, became the 39th President of the United States in 1977, after defeating President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election. During his tenure, Carter focused on rebuilding public trust in the government, promoting human rights, and advancing peace efforts globally. After leaving office in 1981, Carter remained active as a humanitarian and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work in global peace efforts and humanitarian initiatives.

A Solemn Observance: Biden’s Proclamation

In his official White House proclamation, President Biden stated, “I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr.” Biden also extended an invitation to the global community to join the United States in this solemn occasion. The date marks not only the national day of mourning but also a significant moment to reflect on Carter’s lifelong commitment to peace and public service.

Carter’s state funeral is scheduled for January 9, 2025, with arrangements being coordinated by the Carter Center. As part of the mourning process, Biden has ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Carter’s memory. The funeral will be held in Washington, D.C., and will be attended by political leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

Public memorial services will also take place in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects. The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region will oversee the funeral proceedings, and more details will be released in the coming days.

Carter’s Final Years and Legacy

Carter, who had been receiving hospice care for the past two years, passed away at his residence in Plains, Georgia. His death marks the end of an era for the United States, as he was the longest-living former president in history. Carter’s legacy includes his post-presidential efforts, particularly his work with the Carter Center in promoting human rights, democratic governance, and disease eradication efforts worldwide.

In accordance with tradition, national days of mourning following the death of U.S. presidents often lead to the closure of financial markets and federal offices. Similar observances were held in the past for Presidents Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush. Biden’s declaration and the state funeral will ensure that the American public has the opportunity to join in honoring Carter’s life and contributions.

Carter’s Impact Beyond the Presidency

Even after leaving the White House, Carter’s influence did not diminish. His efforts in diplomacy and humanitarian aid continue to inspire leaders and individuals alike. Whether it was through the Carter Center’s work in conflict resolution, his advocacy for democracy, or his focus on human rights, Carter’s contributions have left an indelible mark on both American and global society.

As America and the world mourn the loss of Jimmy Carter, his life’s work will undoubtedly continue to resonate for generations to come.

