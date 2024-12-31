Phillips's actions may violate several of Airbnb’s policies. The platform prohibits sex work and any form of commercial pornography, including the creation of explicit content on their properties.

Lily Phillips, the controversial OnlyFans model, continues to face the consequences of her decision to sleep with over 100 men in just 24 hours, as she may now be permanently banned from Airbnb.

Phillips used a luxury £1.8 million London property for the event, without the hosts being aware of her plans. The one-bedroom apartment, which boasts a private garden, is listed as one of Airbnb’s “most loved homes” and costs more than $500 per night.

After her stay, Phillips left a glowing five-star review, calling the property “perfect,” but the hosts only discovered the true reason for her visit after she had left.

One of the hosts, Carol, expressed surprise in an interview, saying, “We had no idea what had happened in the apartment. There were no signs of anything unusual when she left. We only found out a few days later.”

Local residents were also shocked by the news, with some saying they had no idea of the events that took place. One person mentioned, “I hadn’t heard anything about this. It’s crazy. I didn’t even know that was legal, and I didn’t notice anything strange.”

Phillips’s actions may violate several of Airbnb’s policies. The platform prohibits sex work and any form of commercial pornography, including the creation of explicit content on their properties. Additionally, Phillips may have exceeded the guest limits and hosted disruptive gatherings, both of which are against Airbnb rules. The platform clearly states that guests who repeatedly break house rules could face suspension or removal.

Despite this, Phillips is reportedly aiming to break another record by attempting to sleep with 1,000 men in one day. She has publicly requested help on social media, asking, “Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way to help me break this world record.”

This comes after Phillips reflected on the emotional toll of her previous stunt in a YouTube documentary, where she admitted to feeling overwhelmed but assured viewers her mental and physical health was fine. She added, “I’m not a victim, and I don’t deserve sympathy, but I wish people would focus on real victims.”