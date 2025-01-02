Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
New Orleans Tragedy: FBI Confirms Suspect Jabbar Acted Alone In The Attack

Shamsud-Din Jabbar acted alone in New Orleans attack, killing 14. FBI finds no ties to Las Vegas explosion. Updates on this tragic event.

New Orleans Tragedy: FBI Confirms Suspect Jabbar Acted Alone In The Attack

The FBI has confirmed that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texas native inspired by ISIS, acted alone in the tragic New Orleans truck attack on New Year’s Day. The incident, which killed 14 and injured over 35 people, unfolded on Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter.

Surveillance footage shows Jabbar placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the scene, contradicting earlier speculation of accomplices. Authorities also stated there is no evidence linking the attack to a separate Tesla explosion in Las Vegas that occurred hours later.

Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck carrying an ISIS flag into a crowd of revelers at around 3:15 a.m. He then opened fire at police before being killed in an ensuing gunfight. Two police officers were among the injured but are reported to be in stable condition.

Before the attack, Jabbar posted a series of videos on Facebook claiming allegiance to ISIS and discussing his intent to harm others in what he described as a “war between believers and disbelievers.” Investigators recovered two IEDs at the scene, which Jabbar had planted earlier.

The FBI is treating the attack as an act of terrorism and continues to probe Jabbar’s background and motivations. Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and emphasized the need for continued vigilance against acts of terror.

This tragedy has left New Orleans grieving and highlights the persistent threat of extremism. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant as investigations proceed.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh’s New Textbooks Credit Ziaur Rahman for Independence Declaration

Filed under

New Orleans Attack Shamsud Din Jabbar world

