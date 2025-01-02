Bangladesh’s New Textbooks Credit Ziaur Rahman for Independence Declaration

Bangladesh has introduced revised school textbooks for the 2025 academic year, sparking widespread debate over the narrative of the country’s 1971 independence.

Bangladesh has introduced revised school textbooks for the 2025 academic year, sparking widespread debate over the narrative of the country’s 1971 independence. The updated textbooks now credit Ziaur Rahman, the late husband of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Khaleda Zia, with declaring the nation’s independence. This marks a significant shift from previous versions, which attributed the declaration to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the Awami League and widely regarded as the “Father of the Nation.”

Bangladesh’s Revised Textbooks Alter Independence Narrative

According to The Daily Star, the updated textbooks will replace existing ones that stated Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence via a wireless message before his arrest by the Pakistan Army on March 26, 1971. The revision asserts that “on March 26, 1971, Ziaur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh, and on March 27, he made another declaration of independence on behalf of Bangabandhu [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman],” said Prof. AKM Reazul Hassan, chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.

Additionally, the new textbooks have reportedly removed the title “Father of the Nation” for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, further diminishing his role in the official narrative.

Efforts to “Correct History”

Writer and researcher Rakhal Raha, involved in revising the textbooks, stated that the changes aim to eliminate what he described as “exaggerated, imposed history.” He explained, “Those who revised the textbooks found that it wasn’t fact-based information that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sent the wireless message [declaring independence] while being arrested by the Pakistani army, and so they decided to remove it.”

Historical Narratives Shaped by Political Power

For years, the question of who declared Bangladesh’s independence has been a contentious issue, often influenced by the party in power. Supporters of the Awami League maintain that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made the declaration with Ziaur Rahman, then an Army major and later a sector commander during the Liberation War, merely reading the announcement on Mujib’s behalf. However, the BNP has long argued that Ziaur Rahman played a more central role in the declaration.

Textbooks for students from grades one to ten have frequently undergone revisions to reflect the views of the ruling government, creating a shifting narrative around Bangladesh’s independence.

Diminishing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Legacy in Bangladesh’s

The latest textbook changes are part of broader efforts to reduce Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s prominence in Bangladesh’s historical and cultural landscape. Earlier reports indicated that the interim government plans to phase out currency notes featuring Mujib’s image and has already canceled the August 15 national holiday commemorating his assassination.

Protests against Sheikh Hasina’s regime, particularly after her departure from Bangladesh in August, included attacks on statues and murals of her father, who has been venerated as “Bangabandhu” (Friend of Bengal) for decades.

Political and Public Reactions

The revised textbooks have fueled intense political debate and public scrutiny, with critics accusing the interim government of attempting to erase Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s legacy. Supporters of the BNP argue that the changes reflect a long-overdue acknowledgment of Ziaur Rahman’s contributions to the country’s independence.

As Bangladesh grapples with its evolving historical narrative, the debate over who declared independence highlights the intersection of history, politics, and national identity in shaping the nation’s future.