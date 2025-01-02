New Orleans Truck Attack: Did Shamsud-Din Jabbar Make Explosives In AirBnB?

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their investigation into the New Orleans New Year’s Day attack, focusing on a property in Houston believed to have ties to the suspect.

The FBI and the Harris County Sheriff's Office began searching the location near Hugh Road and Crescent Peak Drive under a court-authorized warrant.

Details of the Houston Search

In a statement, the FBI confirmed their presence at the Houston property. “FBI Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are continuing a court-authorized search of a location near the intersection of Hugh Road and Crescent Peak Drive,” the agency said.

No arrests were made during the operation, and authorities stated they would remain on the scene for several hours. Earlier reports indicated that federal authorization was awaited before entering and searching the residence. Law enforcement also cleared the surrounding neighborhood and escorted residents away to ensure safety.

Explosives of the New Orleans Attack Reportedly Made in Airbnb

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill revealed new information connecting the attack to an Airbnb rental. “It appears that explosive devices associated with the New Orleans attack were manufactured at an Airbnb that was rented out for that purpose,” Murrill told NBC.

A fire broke out at the property on Wednesday morning, which investigators believe was linked to the construction of the explosives. The attorney general did not elaborate on how authorities connected the rental to the suspect but highlighted the importance of the discovery.

New Orleans City Councilmember Jean-Paul Morrell added further details, stating the suspect used an Airbnb as a temporary residence before the attack. He explained, “The vehicle was rented off of a vehicle rental site that wasn’t a traditional one. The individual, from what we understand, was in an Airbnb, and that’s where they, I guess, stayed before they came and instituted the attack.”

President Biden Confirms ISIS Inspiration In The New Orleans Attack

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday night, describing the suspect as being “inspired by” the Islamic State (ISIS). Speaking from Camp David, Biden shared details of the suspect’s social media activity before the attack. “In videos posted shortly before the attack, the man indicated that he had a ‘desire to kill,'” the president said.

Federal investigators found an ISIS flag inside the vehicle used in the attack and are examining whether the suspect had any direct links to the terrorist organization. Law enforcement officials noted that the suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, had posted videos pledging allegiance to ISIS before carrying out the assault.

Who Was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran from Beaumont, Texas, had a complex background. Serving honorably in the military as a human resources and IT specialist, he later worked for prominent companies, including Deloitte, earning a substantial salary.

Despite his professional achievements, Jabbar’s personal life was marked by financial struggles and turmoil. Court records revealed significant debts, including overdue mortgage payments of $27,000 and $16,000 in credit card debt from legal fees related to his second divorce.

Family members and acquaintances described concerning behavior in the months leading up to the attack. His ex-wife, Nakedra Charrlle, and her current husband, Dwayne Marsh, noted that Jabbar had displayed “erratic” tendencies, particularly after converting to Islam. “He was acting crazy,” Marsh recalled, adding that they had stopped allowing Jabbar’s daughters to visit him.

The Attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day

On January 1, Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year’s on Bourbon Street, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more. Among the victims were 18-year-old Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 28-year-old former Princeton football player Tiger Bech, and 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, a Baton Rouge father of two.

Hunter’s family expressed their devastation, describing him as a loving father and a kind-hearted individual. “He didn’t deserve this,” said one relative.

Authorities later found weapons, including an AR-style rifle and a handgun, along with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the vehicle.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation unfolds, the FBI continues to probe whether the attack was an act of terrorism motivated by Jabbar’s alleged ties to ISIS. While the presence of the ISIS flag and the videos suggest extremist influences, investigators are also examining his financial troubles and personal crises as potential contributing factors.

The tragic loss of life has left New Orleans reeling. For many, the attack underscores the fragility of security in public spaces and the devastating impact of radicalization. As Shirell Jackson, a relative of one victim, stated, “Whether it was a terrorist or Joe Blow from wherever, Louisiana, what they done was horrible. They devastated so many lives.”