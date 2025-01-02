New Orleans New Year’s Tragedy: FBI Probes Terror Links In Deadly Attack

On New Year's Eve, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US Army veteran, drove a Ford F-150 electric pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens.

On New Year’s Eve, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US Army veteran, drove a Ford F-150 electric pickup truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens. The attack turned the festive Bourbon Street into a scene of chaos and devastation.

FBI Investigation and Initial Findings

The FBI revealed that Jabbar, a Texas native, was inspired by the Islamic State group. Hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media expressing his allegiance to ISIS and a desire to kill. The truck he drove bore the flag of the Islamic State, and investigators found possible explosives in the vehicle and nearby areas.

FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan indicated that Jabbar might not have acted alone, citing surveillance footage showing other individuals placing improvised explosive devices in the area. Law enforcement also recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle at the scene.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick stated that Jabbar was killed after opening fire on responding officers. Two officers were injured in the exchange but are in stable condition. Kirkpatrick described the attack as both an act of terrorism and “evil,” commending law enforcement’s swift action.

Speaking from Camp David, President Joe Biden condemned the attack as “despicable” and extended condolences to the victims and their families. He assured the public that the FBI was leading an active investigation to determine the motive and any potential ongoing threats.

Biden emphasized the importance of unity, stating, “Our nation grieves with you as you mourn and as you heal. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on our nation’s communities.”

Zion Parsons, an 18-year-old witness, described the horrifying scene as the truck plowed through the crowd, throwing people into the air. His friend, Nikyra Dedeaux, was among the victims. “Bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” Parsons recounted.

Links to a Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas?

In a separate incident, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel. Authorities found no immediate connection to the New Orleans attack but are investigating any potential links. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, clarified that the explosion was caused by fireworks or a bomb in the truck bed, unrelated to the vehicle itself. Musk speculated on X (formerly Twitter) that both incidents could be acts of terrorism, noting that both vehicles were rented through Turo, a car-sharing marketplace.

Security Measures and Ongoing Investigations

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, investigating possible connections between the perpetrators and terrorist organizations. The discovery of additional explosives and involvement of other individuals in New Orleans raises concerns about coordinated efforts.

The attack has left a lasting impact on the New Orleans community, with families mourning the loss of loved ones and injured victims recovering. The postponement of the nearby college football playoff game highlights the disruption caused by this tragic event.

President Biden’s call for unity and resilience underscores the nation’s determination to prevent such attacks and support affected communities.

