What Is Ball Drop Tradition? Where To Watch And Stream The 2025 Edition

As the world eagerly awaits the dawn of 2025, New York City's Times Square stands ready to deliver its timeless New Year’s Eve spectacle. With dazzling performances and the iconic ball drop, this cherished tradition promises a night of unforgettable celebration.

New York City’s iconic tradition of welcoming the New Year at Times Square continues in grand fashion as we prepare to ring in 2025. Millions worldwide will join the thousands gathered in Manhattan for this historic celebration, marked by dazzling performances and the highly anticipated ball drop.

The Tradition Returns to Times Square

The official festivities kick off at 6 p.m. ET at One Times Square with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve ball. This ceremonial act will be conducted by representatives from Carnival Cruise Line, the National Medal of Honor Museum, and Times Square New Year’s Eve.

The ball, weighing 11,875 pounds and measuring 12 feet in diameter, is adorned with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles. This modern marvel is a far cry from the original 1907 version, which was made of iron, wood, and 25-watt light bulbs. The ball drop tradition, with the exception of the World War II “dimout” in 1942 and 1943, has been a staple of New Year’s Eve in New York City.

How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop

For those unable to attend in person, multiple broadcasts and live-streaming options ensure no one misses the celebration.

Ryan Seacrest will mark 20 years as the host of this iconic special, joined by singer Rita Ora in Times Square. Headlining the night is country music star Carrie Underwood, with a post-midnight performance by the Jonas Brothers to celebrate their 20th year as a band.

Additional performers include Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TLC, Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette, Kesha, T-Pain, Luis Fonsi, and more.

Begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, iHeartRadio stations, and the iHeartRadio app. Available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

Ball Drop: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Hosted by Keith Urban and Rachel Smith, this CBS special showcases over 40 performances from country music stars like Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church.

How to Watch: Airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Returning for their eighth year, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Bravo’s Andy Cohen will host a night featuring guests such as 50 Cent, Sting, Meghan Trainor, and Shania Twain. After midnight, CNN’s Sara Sidner, Harry Enten, and Cari Champion will take over coverage.

How to Watch: Live at 8 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN.com, and Max.

Streaming Options for Free

A commercial-free webcast of the Times Square ball drop begins at 6 p.m. ET. Viewers can access this on the Times Square website, which offers backstage content and celebrity interviews. An accessible livestream with open captions and ASL interpretation is also available on YouTube.

Also Read: New Year 2025: Most Bizarre And Unusual Traditions Around The World