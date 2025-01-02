Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
New York Mass Shooting: Gunfire Erupts Outside A Nightclub, Leaving 10 People Wounded

Ten wounded outside Queens nightclub as gunmen open fire. Police rule out terrorism and seek public help in identifying the suspects.

A late-night shooting outside Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica, Queens, left ten people wounded as they waited to enter a private event. The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of 15 people aged 16 to 20 were targeted by four men on foot who approached and opened fire.

Chaos erupted as approximately 30 shots were fired, sending bystanders scrambling for cover. The gunmen fled on foot before escaping in a sedan with out-of-state plates, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera.

Six females and four males sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were promptly transported to nearby hospitals. The motive for the attack remains unclear, but authorities have ruled out terrorism. Rivera emphasized, “There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings,” as law enforcement intensifies its investigation.

Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence and multiple ambulances outside the Amazura Concert Hall, a popular venue in the area. The hall has since released a statement expressing their sorrow:

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act,” the venue wrote on Instagram, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The NYPD is actively pursuing leads, and investigators are working to identify the suspects responsible for the shooting. Residents and community leaders have expressed outrage and concern over the violence, calling for stronger measures to prevent such incidents.

As Queens grapples with this tragedy, authorities are appealing to the public for assistance, encouraging witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the suspects to contact law enforcement immediately.

ALSO READ: New Orleans Tragedy: FBI Confirms Suspect Jabbar Acted Alone In The Attack

