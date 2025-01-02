Sugar Bowl 2025 Rescheduled After New Year’s Day Attack In New Orleans

The 2025 Sugar Bowl has been rescheduled after a deadly New Year’s attack in New Orleans. Find out the new game time and date here.

The 2025 Sugar Bowl, one of college football’s most prestigious games, has been rescheduled due to the devastating New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans. Early on January 1, a man drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, opening fire and killing at least 15 people while injuring 35 others. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

In light of the tragedy, the Sugar Bowl was postponed, and authorities have set a new date for the much-anticipated College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between the No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game will now take place on Thursday, January 2, at 4 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley expressed his sympathy in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. Public safety is paramount, and after consulting with local authorities, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the game.”

New Orleans, known for its vibrant nightlife and cultural significance, is still reeling from the violence that shattered the city on New Year’s Day. The postponement reflects the city’s focus on public safety, with local, state, and federal responders working tirelessly to investigate the attack. The tragic events have left the community in mourning, but authorities assure residents and fans that measures are in place to ensure safety moving forward.

As the community begins to heal, college football fans can look forward to the rescheduled Sugar Bowl, which promises to be a thrilling contest between two powerhouse teams.

