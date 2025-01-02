Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Sugar Bowl Updated Timings After New Orleans Attack: Here’s How To Stream The Quarterfinal

Sugar Bowl Updated Timings After New Orleans Attack: Here’s How To Stream The Quarterfinal

The 2025 Sugar Bowl has been rescheduled following a tragic terrorist attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Initially set for the evening, the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome will now take place on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

The decision to postpone was announced at a press conference with local, state, and federal authorities, including Sugar Bowl officials. Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley emphasized that the delay prioritizes public safety. Teams were also given the option to request an earlier kickoff time for recovery considerations, according to ESPN.

The attack, which occurred at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, involved an armed suspect driving a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street before firing at police from the vehicle.

At least 10 people lost their lives, and over 30 others sustained injuries. The FBI revealed that an ISIS flag, weapons, and a potential explosive device were found in the suspect’s vehicle, with additional IEDs discovered in the French Quarter.

Updated Details for the Sugar Bowl:

Date: Thursday, January 2

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Teams: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Broadcast: ESPN (also available for streaming on espn.com)

Original Schedule: The game was initially set for 8:45 p.m. ET on January 1 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Ticket Availability: Tickets for the Sugar Bowl were still listed on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, before the announcement of the Sugar Bowl’s postponement, the Sugar Bowl Committee issued a heartfelt statement expressing their sorrow over the tragic events. The statement read: “The Sugar Bowl Committee is deeply saddened by the horrific events of this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in constant communication with authorities at the local, state, and federal levels and will provide updates as they become available.”

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency for New Orleans to facilitate additional law enforcement support for security at Superdome events and the upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations.

“For those questioning whether to attend the Sugar Bowl, let me assure you: I’ll be there,” Governor Landry said. “This demonstrates that the city and the Superdome are now safer than ever.” He also announced plans to deploy National Guard military police to bolster security.

ALSO READ: Terror Attack Or Cybertruck Explosion? Possible Cause Behind Trump International Hotel Fire in Las Vegas Revealed

