Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Terror Attack Or Cybertruck Explosion? Possible Cause Behind Trump International Hotel Fire in Las Vegas Revealed

Local fire crews responded promptly to the scene near the hotel and the Fashion Show Mall. Emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and multiple police cars, were spotted rushing to the area.

Terror Attack Or Cybertruck Explosion? Possible Cause Behind Trump International Hotel Fire in Las Vegas Revealed

An explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning triggered an evacuation and sent smoke billowing into the sky.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m., with witnesses describing the sound and sight of the blast. Social media posts captured the confusion, with one user on X stating, “Some sort of explosion at Trump Tower in Las Vegas. No idea what happened yet.” Another remarked, “Heard what sounded like a dumpster being dropped and dragged for about 10 seconds.”

Initial reports suggest the explosion stemmed from a car fire, potentially involving a Tesla. A hotel guest shared a video showing what appeared to be a Tesla Cybertruck parked near the hotel entrance just moments before the fire.

The guest wrote on X, “Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. That’s our luggage by the door, and we were right there when it happened.”

Local fire crews responded promptly to the scene near the hotel and the Fashion Show Mall. Emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and multiple police cars, were spotted rushing to the area. Footage shared online showed guests standing outside in the parking lot following the evacuation.

The investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing.

Filed under

cybertruck donald trump Trump Hotel

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Why Are Gaza’s Children Dying From Hypothermia?

Why Are Gaza’s Children Dying From Hypothermia?

New Orleans Tragedy: What Is The Driver’s Name Who Rammed Truck Into Pedestrians Killing 10 On Bourbon Street

New Orleans Tragedy: What Is The Driver’s Name Who Rammed Truck Into Pedestrians Killing 10...

Why Prayagraj Is The Spiritual Hub Of Mahakumbh 2025

Why Prayagraj Is The Spiritual Hub Of Mahakumbh 2025

Travel Tips For First-Time Visitors To Mahakumbh 2025

Travel Tips For First-Time Visitors To Mahakumbh 2025

Entertainment

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

How Old Is Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar? Actor Looks Unrecognisable After His Cancer Treatment

How Old Is Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar? Actor Looks Unrecognisable After His Cancer Treatment

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

I Winked At Him: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony Thattil, Here’s How They Met For The First Time

I Winked At Him: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox