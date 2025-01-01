Terror Attack Or Cybertruck Explosion? Possible Cause Behind Trump International Hotel Fire in Las Vegas Revealed

Local fire crews responded promptly to the scene near the hotel and the Fashion Show Mall. Emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and multiple police cars, were spotted rushing to the area.

An explosion near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning triggered an evacuation and sent smoke billowing into the sky.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m., with witnesses describing the sound and sight of the blast. Social media posts captured the confusion, with one user on X stating, “Some sort of explosion at Trump Tower in Las Vegas. No idea what happened yet.” Another remarked, “Heard what sounded like a dumpster being dropped and dragged for about 10 seconds.”

Initial reports suggest the explosion stemmed from a car fire, potentially involving a Tesla. A hotel guest shared a video showing what appeared to be a Tesla Cybertruck parked near the hotel entrance just moments before the fire.

NOW – Tesla Cybertruck explodes at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/Fta3nDzPML — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) January 1, 2025

👀🚨BREAKING: Explosion reported after vehicle caught fire near Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, crews responding – NBC pic.twitter.com/mXP13EKAbX — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 1, 2025

The guest wrote on X, “Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. That’s our luggage by the door, and we were right there when it happened.”

Local fire crews responded promptly to the scene near the hotel and the Fashion Show Mall. Emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and multiple police cars, were spotted rushing to the area. Footage shared online showed guests standing outside in the parking lot following the evacuation.

The investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing.