LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > World > Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 17:23:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): President of the Baloch American Congress, Dr Tara Chand Baloch, has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan’s judiciary and intelligence agencies, accusing them of gross violations of human rights against the Baloch people.

Taking to the social media platform X, Dr Chand alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agencies secretly produced Baloch national leader Dr Mehrang Baloch and her colleagues in court without notifying their families or legal representatives. He said the group was then handed a five-day remand in the custody of security forces.

“This court should be ashamed of itself for following the orders of the intelligence agencies. Such a judge deserves condemnation from the entire people,” Dr Chand declared. He added that denying Baloch leaders the right to a fair trial marked “the height of oppression” and warned that detainees now faced mental and physical torture at the hands of intelligence agencies.

Calling the move a direct assault on democratic rights, Dr Chand urged the international community to “raise its voice” and hold Pakistan accountable for what he termed “a conspiracy against the Baloch nation.”

In a separate statement earlier this week, the Baloch American Congress President also condemned a suicide bombing at a public rally in Balochistan on September 2, which he alleged was orchestrated by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies to assassinate senior politician Sardar Akhtar Mengal. The attack killed dozens of civilians and left many more injured.

Describing the blast as “not an isolated incident but a message of violence,” Dr Chand appealed for a province-wide protest on September 8. He called for a complete shutdown across Balochistan, including suspension of transport, communication, and daily business, to demonstrate unity against state oppression. “From the mountains of Awaran to the beaches of Gwadar, our resistance echoes. The world should see with clear eyes: Balochistan is united,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: baloch-american-congresshuman-rights-violationspakistanunited-protest

RELATED News

Baloch Women Forum condemns execution of three youths in Kech district, warns of escalating violence
Breaking: Israel Approves Gaza Peace Plan Backed by Donald Trump
Nepal: Death toll rises to 14 in Gen Z protests in Kathmandu
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester

LATEST NEWS

SC to ECI on SIR: Include Aadhaar as 12th document for Voter Identification; Not Proof of Citizenship
Delhi Police busts Pan-India mule account racket kingpin
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head: Dominance, Upsets, and Records – Who Leads the Way?
Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Top 10 Countries for Immigration in 2025: Where are People Moving?
India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal
Assam House Delhi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77
Shraadh 2025: Avoid These Mistakes At All Cost
Asia Cup 2025: Who’ll Oversee the India vs Pakistan Match? Meet the Umpires and Match Referee
Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest

QUICK LINKS