Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): President of the Baloch American Congress, Dr Tara Chand Baloch, has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan’s judiciary and intelligence agencies, accusing them of gross violations of human rights against the Baloch people.

Taking to the social media platform X, Dr Chand alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agencies secretly produced Baloch national leader Dr Mehrang Baloch and her colleagues in court without notifying their families or legal representatives. He said the group was then handed a five-day remand in the custody of security forces.

“This court should be ashamed of itself for following the orders of the intelligence agencies. Such a judge deserves condemnation from the entire people,” Dr Chand declared. He added that denying Baloch leaders the right to a fair trial marked “the height of oppression” and warned that detainees now faced mental and physical torture at the hands of intelligence agencies.

Calling the move a direct assault on democratic rights, Dr Chand urged the international community to “raise its voice” and hold Pakistan accountable for what he termed “a conspiracy against the Baloch nation.”

In a separate statement earlier this week, the Baloch American Congress President also condemned a suicide bombing at a public rally in Balochistan on September 2, which he alleged was orchestrated by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies to assassinate senior politician Sardar Akhtar Mengal. The attack killed dozens of civilians and left many more injured.

Describing the blast as “not an isolated incident but a message of violence,” Dr Chand appealed for a province-wide protest on September 8. He called for a complete shutdown across Balochistan, including suspension of transport, communication, and daily business, to demonstrate unity against state oppression. “From the mountains of Awaran to the beaches of Gwadar, our resistance echoes. The world should see with clear eyes: Balochistan is united,” he said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.