Bangladesh Strongly Protests Indian Home Minister’s Remarks on Citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has expressed deep displeasure over remarks allegedly made by Indian Union Home Minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has expressed deep displeasure over remarks allegedly made by Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Bangladeshi nationals during a recent visit to Jharkhand, India.

In a formal protest note handed to the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Ministry conveyed serious concerns and emphasized the nation’s deep sense of hurt. The note called on the Indian government to ensure that political figures refrain from making such objectionable statements.

Bangladesh’s government stressed that these remarks, coming from a high-ranking official, could harm the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation between the two neighboring countries, urging a more diplomatic approach in maintaining bilateral relations.

More details awaited.