Saturday, January 11, 2025
Biden Grants Protection To Nearly 1 Million Immigrants Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration To Office

The Biden administration has renewed deportation relief for 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine, and Sudan under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. Announced on Friday, this extension delays any attempts by President-elect Donald Trump to end these protections once he takes office on January 20, 2025.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended TPS enrolment for these nations by an additional 18 months. This extension provides affected immigrants with a reprieve from deportation and access to work permits, allowing them to continue contributing to the economy and their communities.

Expanded TPS Coverage Under Biden

Since taking office in 2021, President Joe Biden has significantly increased the number of immigrants eligible for TPS. Currently, more than 1 million people from 17 nations benefit from the program. The status is granted to individuals whose home countries have been impacted by natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other extraordinary circumstances.

The largest group covered under the program comprises 600,000 Venezuelans, first granted TPS in 2021 due to high levels of crime and political instability under President Nicolas Maduro’s regime. Biden cited the ongoing economic and political crises in Venezuela as key factors for the renewal.

President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised a strict crackdown on immigration, is expected to attempt terminating most TPS enrolments during his upcoming term. During his 2017-2021 presidency, Trump sought to end the program but was blocked by U.S. courts. His transition team has yet to comment on the Biden administration’s recent extension.

Advocates Push for Further Expansion

While many have praised the extension, immigration advocates and some Democrats have called for more sweeping reforms. Todd Schulte, president of an advocacy group, applauded the extension but urged the administration to expand TPS to include immigrants from Nicaragua and other nations.

Schulte emphasized that the program’s beneficiaries contribute to their communities and bolster the economy, highlighting the importance of inclusive immigration policies.

The Biden administration’s move underscores the ongoing political divide over immigration policy. As Trump prepares to assume office, his plans to curtail TPS protections could face renewed legal challenges and public opposition.

The extension provides temporary relief to hundreds of thousands of immigrants while setting the stage for contentious debates on the future of U.S. immigration policy.

Read More : President Biden Calls Meta’s Decision To End Fact-Checking In The US ‘Deeply Shameful’

