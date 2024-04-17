Building Of Hotels Banned In Amsterdam, Why?

Where places are looking for ways to surge the tourism in the country, the Netherlands’ Amsterdam has cvome up to a decision in the wake to fight mass tourism. The Amsterdam decided to no longer allow new hotel buildings to be built as announce by the local government on Wednesday.

In the statement it was said, “We want to make and keep the city liveable for residents and visitors. This means: no over-tourism, no new hotels, and no more than 20 million hotel overnight stays by tourists per year.”

In the addition it was said that the new hotel will only be built if an already built hotel is taken down.

If the capacity for accommodations remains unchanged and the forthcoming hotel offers enhancements such as improved sustainability, it could be exempt from this regulation.

Nonetheless, this exception doesn’t extend to newly permitted hotels. The city’s efforts to control tourist influx, which reaches millions annually, primarily involve discouraging sex and drug-related tourism in the red-light district.