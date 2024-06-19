Canadian Parliament Honors the First Death Anniversary of Sikh Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by Observing Moment of Silence

The tension between Canada and India over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar again spookes. As, on Tuesday, the Canadian Parliament honored the first anniversary of his death by observing a moment of silence.

Greg Fergus, the speaker of Canada’s House of Commons requested everyone to stand and observe a moment of silence for Nijjar. While in Vancouver, outside the Indian Consulate, the Khalistani terrorist’s supporters staged a mock murder trial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On that very day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted the opportunity of re-establishing good ties with India as PM Modi consecutively held the centre for the third time now.

Speaking to CBS News, Trudeau noted, “Now that he’s been re-elected, I believe there’s an opportunity for us to engage, particularly on critical issues related to national security, ensuring the safety of Canadians, and upholding the rule of law.”

At G7 Summit, PM Modi meets Justin Trudeau..

Since the start of the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing row, PM Modi and Trudeau’s meet at the G-7 summit in Italy on Friday is their first face-to-face meeting. Both the leaders were seen warmly greeting each other.

“Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit,” PM Modi tweeted on his interaction with Trudeau.

Canada Calls India 2nd Largest Danger to its Democracy..

In earlier June, Trudeauwhile expressing grave concern over foreign interference on the soil of Canada ranked India as the 2nd largest threat after China.

This position was given to India in a high-level meeting of Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), comprising members with top security clearances from both the House of Commons and the Senate. The report of this meeting was made public when India and Canada’s relations were at stake.

This report was followed by Justin Trudeau accusing India of killing Hradeep Singh Nijjar. Reacting to this, India said that the allegations are baseless.

