Central Japan Jolted by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Alert

In a seismic event that sent shockwaves across central Japan, a formidable earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale rattled the region on Monday. The quake, which occurred at 4:10 pm local time, had its epicenter located 42 km North-East of Anamizu, Japan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors, registering a magnitude 7 on the Japanese scale (which ranges from zero to seven), were particularly intense on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, as reported by NHK. Buildings in central Tokyo also experienced shaking due to the earthquake.

The USGS reported the quake’s depth at 10 km, with its impact reverberating far beyond the epicenter. A tsunami warning was swiftly issued for the country’s western coast. Waves measuring 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture at approximately 4:35 pm, while a towering 40-meter wave crashed into Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm. Sado Island in Niigata also felt the impact.

The warning prompted urgent evacuations along the coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Yamagata prefectures. NHK reported waves exceeding 1.2 meters reaching the Wajima Port on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa.

The Japan Prime Minister’s Office responded promptly to the crisis, issuing instructions to officials. They were directed to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami and evacuation procedures. The emphasis was on taking thorough measures to prevent damage and ensure the safety of residents.

“Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible,” the PM Office instructed, emphasizing close coordination with local governments and prioritizing human life above all else. The government called for a unified effort in emergency disaster responses, including search and rescue operations.

As the nation waits for an assessment of damages resulting from the earthquake, Japan remains on high alert, with citizens and authorities working together to mitigate the potential impact of this natural disaster.