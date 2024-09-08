China To Allow Wholly Foreign-Owned Hospitals In Key Cities

Removal of restrictions on foreign investment in these fields comes as world's second largest-economy faces growing headwinds with flagging foreign business sentiment one of issues threatening growth

China announced on Sunday that it will allow the establishment of wholly foreign-owned hospitals in nine locations, including Beijing, as part of a pilot program aimed at boosting foreign investment and revitalizing its struggling economy.

The initiative, detailed on the official website of China’s commerce ministry, is part of a broader strategy to implement a commitment made by the Communist Party’s Central Committee under Xi Jinping at its recent plenum meeting. The policy aims to attract foreign investment to enhance the development of China’s healthcare sector and better meet the medical needs of its population.

The new policy will be implemented in cities and provinces such as Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hainan—all of which are economically advanced regions in eastern or southern China.

The policy excludes hospitals focused on traditional Chinese medicine and the acquisition of public hospitals. Detailed conditions, requirements, and procedures for setting up these foreign-owned hospitals will be released soon.

Additionally, the policy permits foreign-invested companies to engage in the development and application of gene and stem cell technologies within pilot free-trade zones in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Hainan. This includes the registration, marketing, and nationwide sale of related products.

