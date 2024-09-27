China’s Nuclear-Powered Submarine Sank Earlier This Year, Claims Report

In a shocking development, a modern Chinese nuclear-powered attack submarine reportedly sank earlier this year. Reports Reuters citing US officials.

This incident involving China’s first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine, sank alongside a pier sometime between May and June. But, the specific cause of the sinking remains unclear.

Why It Matters?

As per US defense official, this incident raises significant concerns about the training standards and equipment quality within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as well as the accountability and oversight within China’s defense industry, which has long faced issues of corruption.

Moreover, US official also suggested, that it is not surprising that the PLA Navy would attempt to conceal the incident, though the exact circumstances surrounding the sinking are unknown.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has yet to respond to these reports. But, as per Wall Street Journal, the submarine was the first vessel of the Zhou-class, characterized by a distinctive X-shaped stern designed for enhanced maneuverability.

Built by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the submarine was seen docked on the Yangtze River in May for final testing prior to its scheduled deep-sea missions.

What Happened With The Vessel?

However, following the sinking, large floating cranes were deployed in early June to recover the submarine from the riverbed, as indicated by satellite images of the area.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Navy is one of the largest in the world, operating over 370 ships and actively developing new generations of nuclear-armed submarines to enhance its capabilities as a blue-water navy. From the end of 2022, it is indicated, that China possess 48 diesel-powered attack submarines and six nuclear-powered attack submarines. Reveals Pentagon report.