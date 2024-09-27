Beijing has expressed frustration over Indian mountaineers naming an unnamed peak in Arunachal after the 6th Dalai Lama, reaffirming its territorial claims on the region.

Despite China seemingly reaching an understanding with India on the Ladakh issue, it has now turned its attention to Arunachal Pradesh, objecting to recent developments there. Beijing has expressed frustration over Indian mountaineers naming an unnamed peak in Arunachal after the 6th Dalai Lama, reaffirming its territorial claims on the region.

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) successfully scaled a previously unclimbed peak in Arunachal Pradesh and chose to name the summit in honour of the 6th Dalai Lama. This comes after military officials from both nations indicated progress in reducing tensions and settling troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

While talks of a partial agreement between India and China in Ladakh surfaced, China has renewed its claims on Arunachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed displeasure over Indian mountaineers naming an unnamed peak in Arunachal Pradesh after the 6th Dalai Lama. During a press conference in Beijing, Lin stated, “India’s action is illegal and void, as Arunachal Pradesh lies within Chinese territory.” This stance is consistent with China’s long-held position that Zangnan, also known as Arunachal Pradesh, is Chinese territory. When asked about the incident by AFP, Lin Jian replied, “I’m not aware of this specific incident. However, I’d like to reiterate that Zangnan is Chinese territory. It’s illegal and null and void for India to establish the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ within Chinese territory.” This response underscores China’s ongoing territorial dispute with India over Arunachal Pradesh. In summary, China views India’s naming of the peak as an illegal action that contradicts China’s claims over the region. This development highlights the complex and sensitive nature of Sino-Indian relations, particularly regarding border disputes.

This follows a recent mountaineering expedition by NIMAS, which is under India’s Ministry of Defence. The team, led by Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, successfully scaled a 20,942-foot peak in Arunachal Pradesh and chose to name it after the 6th Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, born in the Mon Tawang region in 1682.

Remarks by Major General Sudhakar

Major General Sudhakar commented on the situation, saying, “This is related to the McMahon Line and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Unlike eastern Ladakh, where there is no continuous mountain feature to demarcate the line, the McMahon Line in the eastern sector, along the watershed, marks a clear boundary. The naming of the mountain by our mountaineers should have happened a long time ago. I am very pleased, and we must compliment NIMAS for this achievement in the Zangnan area. Having commanded this sector myself, I can say it’s a fabulous accomplishment. China will continue making noise, but if India wants to assert itself as a global power by 2047, we need to show strength and resolve. Zangnan is an integral part of India, and we need to develop appropriate mapping to assert that.”

Why Was the Peak Named After the 6th Dalai Lama?

The decision to name the peak was a tribute to the wisdom and lasting influence of the 6th Dalai Lama, as noted in a press release from the Ministry of Defence. His contributions to the Monpa community, as well as to the broader region, are widely revered.

Responding to this, Lin Jian said he was unaware of the specific naming but reiterated that the Zangnan area is part of China’s territory, and this position has remained unchanged.

China’s Claims on Arunachal Pradesh

China has long asserted that Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan, is part of South Tibet. Since 2017, it has been renaming locations within the region to reinforce its claims, describing the area as an “integral part” of Chinese territory.

India, however, has consistently rejected these claims, firmly stating that China’s renaming tactics do nothing to change the reality on the ground. Earlier this year, in March, India dismissed Beijing’s objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Such objections have become routine, as China tries to maintain its stance on the area’s disputed status. India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded by affirming that Arunachal Pradesh “was, is, and will always remain an inalienable and integral part of India.”

