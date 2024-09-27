Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
To Curb Gun Violence In US, Joe Biden Introduces Gun Laws, Says, ‘It’s Our Job To Do Better’

Leaning towards the last days of his presidency, Joe Biden takes a bold decision of signing  a new executive order curbing gun violence in the US.

The announcement, shared through social media, invited the public to join Vice President Kamala Harris and himself for remarks on the initiative.

“We must begin by addressing the problem of guns in America if we are to tackle gun violence,” President Biden stated, highlighting a grim reality: “The leading cause of death among children in America is gun violence—surpassing disease and accidents.” His tone was somber as he labeled this statistic as “sickening.”

Earlier that day, Biden posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the executive order. “Today, I’m signing an Executive Order to address emerging firearm threats like unserialized, 3D-printed guns, and conversion devices for machine guns,” he wrote. The President also emphasized the importance of improving school-based active shooter drills, urging the country to “do better” in protecting its youth.

Gun Ownership in the US: A Global Anomaly

America’s relationship with firearms is unprecedented on a global scale. Statistics indicate that the US has an average of 120.5 civilian guns per 100 people, far surpassing the next-highest country, Yemen, with 52.8 guns per 100 people. This widespread gun ownership fuels the frequent discussions around gun control.

An Unsettling Rise in Gun Violence

The rise in gun violence, particularly in schools, has become a deeply troubling issue. A 2021 study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed that 4,752 children in the US died from gun-related injuries, an increase from 4,368 in 2020 and 3,390 in 2019. Shockingly, since 2020, gun violence has been the leading cause of death for children in the country.

The data also exposed stark racial disparities in gun-related deaths. Black children accounted for approximately 67% of firearm homicides, while white children made up 78% of firearm-related suicides.

A Continuous Tragedy

Just two weeks ago, another school shooting claimed the lives of four people in Georgia. The suspect, arrested shortly after, was only 14 years old. The United States has witnessed hundreds of shootings in educational institutions over the past 20 years. The 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech, where more than 30 people were killed, remains the deadliest school shooting in the country’s history.

Also Read: Who Is The Key Conspirator In Hasina’s Ouster? Muhammad Yunus Sheds Light

These tragedies have fueled ongoing debate over gun control and the Second Amendment, which protects the right to “keep and bear arms.” As Biden’s term nears its end, his executive order underscores a commitment to addressing gun violence, though the path forward remains fraught with challenges.

