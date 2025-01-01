Did Georgia Judge Stephen Yekel Die by Suicide in the Courtroom on His Final Day on the Bench?

Effingham County was shaken on Tuesday as State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, was found dead in the courthouse on his final day in office, in what authorities believe was a suicide. The discovery has cast a somber cloud over the legal community and the holiday season.

Effingham County, Georgia — State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, was found dead in a courthouse on what was to have been the last day of his judicial tenure, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office stated that Judge Yekel appears to have died by suicide. His body was discovered by sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning after a report of a possible suicide was made at 10:20 a.m.

Career and Recent Election Loss

Appointed to the bench in 2021 by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Yekel presided over preliminary criminal matters and other cases in Springfield, a city located roughly 26 miles north of Savannah. He was admitted to the state bar in June 1976 and maintained a record of good standing throughout his career.

Earlier this year, Judge Yekel lost his bid for re-election after winning the initial round of voting in May but falling short in the subsequent runoff. His term was set to conclude on December 31, 2024.

In a December 2 letter to Governor Kemp, Yekel acknowledged his election loss and requested to resign before the term’s end. “I feel that the office of State Court Judge of Effingham is too important to be decided by only 6% of the eligible voters of Effingham County,” he wrote, asking for his resignation to take effect on December 30, 2024.

Stephen Yekel Death

Governor Kemp rejected the request, asserting that the outcome of a fair election should stand. “The results of a fair election should not be nullified on the basis of manufactured legal technicality,” Kemp said in response.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie revealed that one of his deputies found Yekel’s body. “It appears Judge Yekel may have died Monday night,” McDuffie said, adding that court proceedings were not in session on Tuesday.

“This is a very difficult time for the family,” McDuffie noted during a press conference. “It’s supposed to be a happy time of year, and now they’re facing this tragedy.”

An autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to confirm the cause of death.

Stephen Yekel Death: Condolences and Investigation

While Governor Kemp’s office refrained from commenting on the details of the ongoing investigation, a spokesperson extended sympathies to Yekel’s family and loved ones. “Judge Yekel’s family and loved ones are in all our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The incident has cast a shadow over the legal community and the broader Effingham County area, where Judge Yekel served with distinction for several years.

Also Read: Women Set On Fire In NYC Subway Was A 61-Year-Old Woman From New Jersey- Here’s Her Real Name