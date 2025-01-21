Donald Trump And Melania Dance At Military Ball, Lightheartedly Ask Troops ‘ How’s Kim Jong Doing?’

Following his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, graced the Commander-in-Chief Ball, garnering a thunderous ovation from attendees.

This prestigious event, held in honor of U.S. military service members, was the second of three inaugural balls attended by the President and First Lady that evening.

Trump, dressed in a classic black suit, exuded confidence, but it was Melania who stole the spotlight. Donning a black-and-white strapless gown by Hervé Pierre—who also designed her 2017 inaugural ball attire—Melania paired the outfit with white high-heeled shoes, a black choker, and a floral brooch, captivating the audience.

A Memorable Dance

The couple’s first waltz on the dance floor was a highlight of the evening. Holding hands, they danced gracefully, exchanging smiles and engaging in warm conversation. The crowd erupted in chants of “USA, USA” as they watched the first couple’s elegant performance.

The duo was later joined on the floor by Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and U.S. military members, creating a moment of unity and celebration.

President Trump’s Remarks

During the event, Trump expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’ve had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice.”

In a video call with U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, Trump lightheartedly inquired about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, remarking, “I developed a pretty good relationship with him, but he’s a tough cookie.”

The Commander-in-Chief Ball was followed by two additional celebrations—the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball. Earlier that day, Trump participated in the Inaugural Parade at Capitol One Arena, alongside Melania, receiving cheers from supporters.

As the evening unfolded, it marked the beginning of Trump’s second presidential term, celebrated with moments of elegance, patriotism, and camaraderie.

