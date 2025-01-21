Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump And Melania Dance At Military Ball, Lightheartedly Ask Troops ‘ How’s Kim Jong Doing?’

Following his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, graced the Commander-in-Chief Ball, garnering a thunderous ovation from attendees.

Donald Trump And Melania Dance At Military Ball, Lightheartedly Ask Troops ‘ How’s Kim Jong Doing?’

Following his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, graced the Commander-in-Chief Ball, garnering a thunderous ovation from attendees.

This prestigious event, held in honor of U.S. military service members, was the second of three inaugural balls attended by the President and First Lady that evening.

Trump, dressed in a classic black suit, exuded confidence, but it was Melania who stole the spotlight. Donning a black-and-white strapless gown by Hervé Pierre—who also designed her 2017 inaugural ball attire—Melania paired the outfit with white high-heeled shoes, a black choker, and a floral brooch, captivating the audience.

A Memorable Dance

The couple’s first waltz on the dance floor was a highlight of the evening. Holding hands, they danced gracefully, exchanging smiles and engaging in warm conversation. The crowd erupted in chants of “USA, USA” as they watched the first couple’s elegant performance.

The duo was later joined on the floor by Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and U.S. military members, creating a moment of unity and celebration.

President Trump’s Remarks

During the event, Trump expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’ve had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice.”

In a video call with U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, Trump lightheartedly inquired about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, remarking, “I developed a pretty good relationship with him, but he’s a tough cookie.”

The Commander-in-Chief Ball was followed by two additional celebrations—the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball. Earlier that day, Trump participated in the Inaugural Parade at Capitol One Arena, alongside Melania, receiving cheers from supporters.

As the evening unfolded, it marked the beginning of Trump’s second presidential term, celebrated with moments of elegance, patriotism, and camaraderie.

Read More : ‘Will Always Support’: China Backs WHO After Trump’s Withdrawal Announcement

Filed under

donald trump

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

More US Oil and Gas Likely, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

More US Oil and Gas Likely, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His...

Gautam Adani Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

Gautam Adani Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Set To Launch Tomorrow: Price Leaks For Indian Market

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Set To Launch Tomorrow: Price Leaks For Indian Market

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Fear Over Trump’s Plan Of Potential Revenge- Here’s What It Means

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Fear Over Trump’s Plan Of Potential Revenge- Here’s What...

Entertainment

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox