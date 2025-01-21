‘Will Always Support’: China Backs WHO After Trump’s Withdrawal Announcement

China reaffirmed its support for the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, following the announcement that the United States would withdraw from the global health body.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized the need to bolster the role of the WHO rather than diminish it. “The role of the WHO should only be strengthened, not weakened,” Guo stated during a press briefing. He also pledged China’s continued support for the organization, adding, “China will, as always, support the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities and contribute to building a shared community of health for humanity.”

The U.S. withdrawal from the WHO has sparked global concern, with many nations urging cooperation during the ongoing pandemic. China’s statement underscores its intention to collaborate with international partners in addressing global health challenges while reinforcing its commitment to the WHO’s mission.

