Trump Signs Birthright Citizenship Executive Order, How Will It Impact Indians?

Donald Trump, in his second term as the 47th President of the United States, has taken significant steps to overhaul immigration policies. Among the most contentious of his executive orders is the move to end birthright citizenship, a measure that would no longer grant automatic U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil unless one parent is a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident, or a member of the military.

This decision could drastically alter the lives of immigrant communities, including the fast-growing Indian-American population, by creating new legal and logistical challenges.

Birthright Citizenship: A Key Provision

Under the 14th Amendment, anyone born in the U.S. has historically been granted automatic citizenship, irrespective of their parents’ immigration status. This provision, established in 1868, aimed to ensure equal rights for all individuals born on U.S. soil. Trump’s executive order, however, seeks to restrict this right, framing the policy as a means to curb illegal immigration.

HUGE Immigration News! The birthright citizenship executive order Trump signed today means children of non-citizens or non-permanent residents will not be US citizens. Children of Indians who are in the 100+yr green card wait WILL NOT be US citizens. Applies from Feb 20, 2025. pic.twitter.com/sVGH1GjMPG — Deedy (@deedydas) January 21, 2025

Will This Impact Indians In America?

The Indian-American community, which numbers over 5.4 million and represents one of the largest immigrant groups in the U.S., could face significant consequences under this new policy.

Loss of Citizenship for U.S. Born Children:

Children born to Indian parents, particularly those on temporary work visas like H-1Bs or awaiting green cards, would no longer qualify for automatic citizenship. This would impact thousands of families, creating uncertainty about their children’s legal status. Delays in Green Card Processing:

Indian immigrants already experience prolonged waits for green card approvals. Without birthright citizenship, their children would face additional hurdles, exacerbating these delays. Challenges to Family Reunification:

Currently, U.S.-born children can sponsor their parents for legal residency after turning 21. Removing birthright citizenship would eliminate this pathway, potentially separating families or complicating their legal status. Impact on Students and Professionals:

Many Indian students and professionals in the U.S. on temporary visas would find it difficult to secure citizenship for their children born in the country. This uncertainty could discourage highly skilled workers and students from coming to the U.S. End of Birth Tourism:

The policy also targets “birth tourism,” where foreign nationals travel to the U.S. to give birth, securing citizenship for their child. While not a common practice among Indian immigrants, the broader implications of the order could still affect this community.

Legal Challenges and Future Uncertainty

The executive order is likely to face strong legal opposition, as altering a constitutional right would typically require a formal amendment. Previous Supreme Court rulings, such as United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898), have affirmed birthright citizenship even for children of non-citizens. Advocacy groups argue that such an order cannot override constitutional protections without going through the amendment process.

Implications for Indian-Americans

For Indian families, this policy would create substantial legal and emotional challenges. Parents may face difficulties proving citizenship for their children, navigating green card processes, or reuniting with family members. Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding immigration policies could deter skilled professionals and students from choosing the U.S. as their destination.

The executive order represents a fundamental shift in U.S. immigration policy and has ignited debates about its fairness, practicality, and adherence to constitutional principles. As legal battles unfold, immigrant communities, including Indian-Americans, will closely monitor developments, hoping for clarity on their future in the United States.

