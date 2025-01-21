Father Of Indian Student Who Was Shot Dead Urges US To Return Their Son’s Mortal Remains

Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
An Indian student, Ravi Teja from Hyderabad was shot dead in New Haven, Conneticut. He had gone to the US for doing Masters in Science.

An Indian student, Ravi Teja from Hyderabad, was shot dead in New Haven, Connecticut. He had gone to the US for doing Masters in Science.

A family friend of the deceased family, Upender Reddy told ANI on Monday that due to such incidents, Indian students are scared to go to the US and requested the authorities to send back his mortal remains.

“A student named Ravi Teja went to US from Hyderabad for doing MS. Today morning, he was shot dead. His family is just coming to know about this. We request the Central government and Telangana government to take the necessary steps to bring back his body at the earliest. We also request the Union government to take necessary steps such that our students does not face these kind of incidents in the future. Seeing such incidents, the students are afraid to go abroad. There is no security for our students there. Along with business tie-ups, the governments should also focus on the security of our students who go there,” Reddy told ANI.

Indian consulate in New York expressed condolences on Teja’s death and said that they are extending all possible help and is in touch with the deceased’s family.

“Deeply saddened to learn about tragic demise of Mr. Ravi Teja in shooting incident in New Haven, Connecticut. Consulate General of India in New York is in touch with his family and is extending all possible assistance, including repatriation of his mortal remains to India.”
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday highlighted the need for providing better education facilities and opportunities to students, so that they are not “forced to go abroad.

“The AAP leader was condoling the death of an Indian student in the United States, who was shot dead in Washington DC today.
“This news is very sad. In the last few months, many such incidents have come to light where the youth of our country were killed abroad. This is a matter of great concern,” read a post by Kejriwal.

(Inputs From ANI)

K Ravi Teja

