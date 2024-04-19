Dubai Floods: Indian Embassy Urges Rescheduling of Non-Essential Travel Amidst Dubai Airport Disruptions

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a advisory on Friday, urging Indian passengers inbound to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to consider rescheduling non-essential travel until operations return to normal following unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flooding in the city earlier this week.

The disruption caused by the extreme weather conditions has led Dubai International Airport, known as the world’s busiest for international travel, to temporarily limit the number of inbound flights, the advisory noted. The UAE has been grappling with the aftermath of record-setting rains that caused widespread flooding in Dubai and its surrounding areas ever since.

However, authorities are optimistic about returning to a regular flight schedule within the next 24 hours. In response to the situation, the Indian embassy advised that while UAE authorities are working tirelessly to restore normalcy, airport authorities have recommended that passengers only proceed to the airport upon receiving final confirmation of their departure schedules from their respective airlines.

“Inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalize,” the embassy’s statement emphasized.

To provide assistance to Indian nationals affected by the disruptions, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has established emergency helpline numbers that have been operational since April 17. This initiative aims to support and guide Indian travelers navigating challenges due to the weather-related disruptions at the airport.

The advisory underscores the collaborative efforts between Indian diplomatic missions and UAE authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian citizens during this period of exceptional weather conditions.