Durov Announces Telegram Will Address Criticism Over Content Moderation Practices

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has announced plans to address ongoing criticism of the platform’s content moderation and to remove features that have been exploited for illegal activities. This move comes in the wake of Durov’s recent legal troubles in France, where he was placed under formal investigation for the alleged misuse of Telegram for crimes including fraud, money laundering, and sharing inappropriate content.

In a message to his 12.2 million Telegram subscribers, Durov acknowledged the criticism surrounding Telegram’s content moderation policies and committed to transforming this area from one of criticism to one of praise. He stated, “While 99.999% of Telegram users have nothing to do with crime, the 0.001% involved in illicit activities create a bad image for the entire platform, putting the interests of our almost billion users at risk.”

To address these concerns, Durov revealed that Telegram has already taken steps such as disabling media uploads to a standalone blogging tool that had been misused by anonymous actors. The platform has also removed the People Nearby feature, which had faced issues with bots and scammers, and will now focus on showcasing legitimate, verified local businesses instead.

These changes mark the first significant actions taken by Durov following his arrest and subsequent release on bail in France. The legal case has sparked a broader discussion in the tech industry about the responsibilities of social media platforms and the extent of their accountability for criminal activities conducted by users.

Durov’s lawyer has criticized the investigation, calling it “absurd” to hold Durov accountable for crimes committed by others on the app. In response to the controversy, Durov noted, “If a country is unhappy with an Internet service, the established practice is to start a legal action against the service itself.”

The controversy has also led Telegram to update its Frequently Asked Questions page, removing previous statements about not processing reports related to illegal content in private chats, citing privacy protections.

Despite these efforts, the platform continues to face scrutiny. Katie Harbath, a former public policy director at Meta, commented on the situation, stating, “It’s good that Durov is starting to take content moderation seriously, but if he thinks this will be as simple as making a few small changes, he’s in for a rude awakening.”

In a previous statement, Durov had asserted that Telegram is not an “anarchic paradise” as some media reports have suggested. He emphasized, “We take down millions of harmful posts and channels every day,” and expressed surprise that French authorities had not contacted Telegram’s EU representative or himself directly to address their concerns.

As Telegram moves forward with its planned changes, it remains to be seen how these adjustments will impact its reputation and legal standing, as well as the broader discourse on content moderation in the digital age.

