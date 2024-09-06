Hungarian PM Orban Advocates EU Unity On Economy, Defence, Not Migration

At a recent conference in Cernobbio, Italy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the need for the European Union to concentrate on market and defence cooperation rather than attempting to forge unity on politically divisive issues such as migration.

Challenges of Political Unity

“There are issues, even existential issues, to which we don’t have common answers, this is war and peace, migration, gender, labour-based society, full employment,” Orban stated. He warned, “If you force us to come together on issues we don’t agree, you disintegrate the European Union.”

Criticism of Peace Efforts

Orban’s recent diplomatic efforts, including visits to Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing, have sparked controversy among EU partners. His trip, which he described as a “peace mission,” was met with criticism from some EU leaders who disapproved of his approach. Orban noted that his visits reinforced his belief that neither side in the Ukraine conflict is prepared to pursue a ceasefire.

Global Cooperation and Economic Interests

Orban, who has been Hungary’s leader during its EU presidency since July, continues to advocate for pragmatic global cooperation. He endorsed Donald Trump for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, praising Trump’s “deal-making approach.” According to Orban, Europe must enhance its economic competitiveness by engaging with both Western and Eastern powers.

“Our interest is to cooperate well with the West, the United States, and to cooperate economically as much as we can with the East, now China and even with the Russians after the war and on the territories where there are no sanctions,” Orban said. Hungary’s reliance on Russian energy is significant, with the country importing most of its gas and oil from Russia and hosting a nuclear plant construction project by Russia’s Rosatom.

Future Directions

As Hungary continues to navigate its role within the EU and the broader international arena, Orban’s stance reflects a broader debate on balancing regional unity with national interests and global diplomacy.

