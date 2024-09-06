School Fire In Central Kenya Leaves 17 Dead, 14 Injured

A tragic fire engulfed the dormitory of a primary boarding school in central Kenya early Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of 17 young boys.

A tragic fire engulfed the dormitory of a primary boarding school in central Kenya early Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of 17 young boys. The blaze occurred at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, a school catering to students in grades 4 through 8.

According to police spokesperson Resila Onyango, “We have lost 17 pupils in the fire incident while 14 are injured.” The fire reportedly burned the victims beyond recognition, leaving a somber scene at the school.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but President William Ruto has called for a thorough investigation into the “horrific incident.” He emphasized that those responsible for the tragedy would be held accountable.

Historical Context of School Fires in Kenya

Kenya has a troubling history of school fires, many of which have been linked to arson. The recent incident echoes past tragedies, such as the fire in Nairobi in September 2017 that killed nine students, and the devastating 2001 fire at Kyanguli Secondary School that claimed 58 lives. Another deadly fire occurred in 2012 in Homa Bay County, where eight students perished.

Authorities have cordoned off the school as investigations continue. The Kenya Red Cross has been assisting in the response efforts, while calls to the school’s main phone line have gone unanswered.

The fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy highlights ongoing concerns about school safety and the need for effective preventive measures.

