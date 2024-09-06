Hunter Biden Faces Up To 17 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Tax Case

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to federal tax charges on Thursday, averting a potentially damaging trial just weeks before the U.S. presidential election.

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to federal tax charges on Thursday, averting a potentially damaging trial just weeks before the U.S. presidential election. Biden had been scheduled to face trial in a Los Angeles federal courthouse on charges related to his failure to pay $1.4 million in taxes, while he reportedly spent extravagantly on drugs, sex workers, and luxury items.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Instead of going to trial, Biden admitted guilt to all nine charges against him. Judge Mark Scarsi informed Biden that he could face up to 17 years in prison and fines reaching up to $450,000. Sentencing has been scheduled for December 16.

Typically, defendants who plead guilty negotiate an agreement with prosecutors to potentially secure a lighter sentence, but that does not appear to have occurred in this case.

Alford Plea Rejected

Earlier in the day, Biden had proposed entering an “Alford plea,” a legal maneuver that allows a defendant to plead guilty while not admitting to the underlying wrongdoing. This unusual plea was opposed by prosecutors. Following a recess, Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, confirmed that his client would plead guilty without any pre-arranged agreement with the prosecution to mitigate his sentence.

In a statement following the hearing, Biden explained his decision to plead guilty was intended to spare his family from the distress of a trial focused on his past struggles with drug addiction. “For all I have put them through over the years, I can spare them this,” Biden said. He also noted that he had repaid his outstanding taxes.

Potential Appeals and Political Context

Lowell mentioned that Biden might consider appealing his sentence but did not elaborate on why the guilty plea was made on the first day of the trial. The plea deal effectively avoids a lengthy trial that would have unfolded during a critical period in the election campaign.

As voters prepare to choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on November 5, Hunter Biden’s legal issues continue to draw attention. Joe Biden had withdrawn his re-election bid in July amid pressure from Democratic colleagues.

In addition to the tax case, Hunter Biden is appealing a separate conviction in Delaware for illegally purchasing a firearm while under the influence of drugs. This prior conviction could potentially result in a harsher sentence for the tax case due to repeat offender status.

The White House has confirmed that President Biden has no intention of pardoning his son.

