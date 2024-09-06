Economic Pressures Push Canada’s Jobless Rate To Highest Level Since Pre-Pandemic Era

Canada's unemployment rate climbed to 6.6% in August, marking a level not seen in over seven years, excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

Canada’s unemployment rate climbed to 6.6% in August, marking a level not seen in over seven years, excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The increase in the jobless rate comes amid a backdrop of economic strain and slower growth, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Job Market Trends

In August, the Canadian economy saw a net gain of 22,100 jobs, but this growth was entirely attributed to part-time positions. Analysts had anticipated a lower jobless rate of 6.5% and a net increase of 25,000 jobs for the month, based on Reuters forecasts. The economy has been struggling under the weight of high interest rates, with earlier growth largely driven by population increases rather than substantial economic expansion.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Diplomatic Strategy: Navigating Through US-China Rivalry

The unemployment rate has risen by 1.6 percentage points since January 2023, a trend that some economists find concerning. They are calling for further reductions in interest rates to stimulate economic growth and mitigate recession fears.

Youth Employment Struggles

The rise in unemployment has been most pronounced among younger Canadians aged 15 to 24. The jobless rate for this group has reached its highest level in eight years, highlighting significant challenges in the youth job market.

Economic and Policy Implications

The Bank of Canada recently cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, marking its third consecutive rate reduction. Governor Tiff Macklem suggested that additional rate cuts might be implemented if the economy requires further support. Financial markets are anticipating another 25 basis point reduction in the coming months, potentially in both October and December.

The slow pace of employment growth is expected to dampen otherwise optimistic GDP growth projections for the third quarter. The employment rate, which reflects the proportion of working-age individuals who are employed, dropped to 60.8% in August and has declined in 10 of the past 11 months.

Wage Growth Trends

Wage growth for permanent employees also showed signs of slowing, with the annual rate decreasing to 4.9% in August from 5.2% in July. This deceleration in wage growth, which has been a key factor in maintaining high inflation, is closely monitored by the Bank of Canada as it considers future monetary policy adjustments.

As Canada navigates these economic challenges, the focus will remain on balancing job growth with economic stability and managing inflationary pressures.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Hunter Biden Faces Up To 17 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Tax Case