Ecuador’s Vice President Suspended For 150 Days, Tensions With President Escalate Ahead Of 2025 Election

Ecuador’s Vice President Veronica Abad has been suspended for 150 days on grounds of an accusation of “unjustified abandonment” of her duties, a move that may be highly relevant in relation to the elections scheduled for 2025. The accusations against Abad are coming while tensions are running high between Abad and President Daniel Noboa, giving rise to increased speculation about the political consequences for both parties.

Suspension Amid Unresolved Feud

Her attorney, Dominique Dávila confirmed that her client had been suspended, effective at midnight Saturday. “Extremely serious” was how her lawyer characterized the suspension. She is raising questions about its legal soundness and whether it has any underlying firm legal foundation.

The suspension stems from an incident in September, when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged Abad with refusing to follow an order for a temporary transfer from Israel, where she is also ambassador, to Turkey because of the escalating conflict in the region. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she was eight days late in responding to the order.

Abad’s defense came in the form of an argument that she was not at all prepared for the trip, and instead hammered that the government itself suggested leaving the children behind in Israel so that she could travel alone to Turkey.

Political Impact of this Scandal on Noboa’s Reelection Process

It forms part of an emerging list of clashes between Abad and Noboa-from a long history of personal vendetta which fed tensions within Ecuador’s government. The two have clashed at many turns in their relationship, and as to just what set off the ultimate conflict remains unknown.

Abad also filed a legal complaint before court against Noboa and other government officials, along with allegations of gender-based violence. Even this act of hers further strained the already dwindling relationship with Noboa. Abad has been arguing that her suspension and other actions taken against her are a big scheme to force her resignation which will provide free entry for Noboa for reelection in February 2025.

Abad Faces Further Sanctions

Abad’s suspension was her second sanction in less than a week. Abad was fined $8,500 by the Ecuadorian Electoral Disputes Tribunal for premature campaigning in the 2023 Cuenca mayoral election, where she is an aspirant.

According to Abad’s lawyer, Dominique Dávila, suspension was a means of preventing the possibility that Abad could succeed Noboa in case the latter had to assume a leave to campaign himself for his re-election.

Legal and Political Consequences for Ecuador’s Presidency

The row over Abad’s suspension will carry important political implications, mainly on Noboa’s prospects for re-election. If Noboa were to request a leave to seek the presidency, Abad would be next in line to take the chair at the presidency. However the suspension cuts off that route, thus ending the possibility of her serving as president during the period Noboa would be absent.

According to constitutional lawyer André Benavides, the suspension may not have serious legal footing, but the appeal process could be longer than the 150-day suspension period-it would effectively keep Abad from assuming the presidency during the crucial Noboa campaign period.

Summary of Developments and Potential Fallout

The situation is fluid because Abad’s lawyers have announced plans to challenge the suspension. As Ecuador prepares to enter its election year, questions over who will be able to protect the future of the country’s political landscape continue to be raised through the conflict between the vice president and the president.

