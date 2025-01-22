Elon Musk Reacts To $500 Billion Stargate AI Project: ‘They Don’t Have The Money’

Elon Musk has expressed skepticism about the financial sustainability of the ambitious $500 billion Stargate Project, questioning whether SoftBank, with its limited funds, can support such a monumental initiative. The project, led by SoftBank and OpenAI, aims to build a cutting-edge AI infrastructure across the United States.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has raised concerns about the financial backing of the ambitious Stargate Project announced by OpenAI and SoftBank Group. Musk questioned the feasibility of the $500 billion initiative, stating that SoftBank lacked the necessary funds to execute such a massive undertaking. He pointed out that the investment firm has less than $10 billion in secured funding available, calling into question how the project would proceed given these financial limitations.

What Is Stargate Project?

The Stargate Project, spearheaded by SoftBank and OpenAI, aims to create a comprehensive AI infrastructure across the United States. Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank, will serve as the chairman of this monumental project. The initiative is set to be a collaboration of several major technology companies, with SoftBank overseeing the financial aspects and OpenAI handling operational tasks.

Oracle and MGX have also joined the initiative as equity investors, further solidifying the project’s funding base. Meanwhile, key technology partners, including Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Oracle, are expected to play crucial roles in the development and deployment of the infrastructure.

Stargate Project Expansion Plans

The first phase of construction for the Stargate Project is already underway in Texas. Plans are in place for the expansion of the project to multiple sites across the country, which will enhance the availability and reach of the AI infrastructure.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI will continue its ongoing collaboration with Microsoft, which will further integrate its Azure cloud services into the project. Additionally, NVIDIA, a long-time partner of OpenAI, will deepen its involvement in the Stargate Project, building on a partnership that dates back to 2016.

OpenAI’s Vision for the Project

In a statement, OpenAI emphasized the significance of the Stargate Project for advancing the field of artificial general intelligence (AGI). “This investment will re-industrialize America… But more importantly, it gives OpenAI the computing power it needs for AGI research,” the company said, highlighting the project’s potential to transform both the economy and the future of AI research.

White House Announcement

The announcement of the Stargate Project was made during a press conference at the White House. During the event, President Donald Trump outlined plans to invest in US infrastructure, signaling strong support for initiatives like the Stargate Project that promise to drive technological innovation and economic growth.

