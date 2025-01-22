President Donald Trump has announced a $500 billion collaboration with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to launch "Stargate," a massive AI infrastructure project aimed at building data centers across the U.S. The initiative promises to create over 100,000 jobs and position the country as a leader in artificial intelligence innovation.

President Donald Trump unveiled a $500 billion joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to construct what he called “the largest AI infrastructure project in history.” Named Stargate, the initiative aims to establish a network of data centers across the United States, creating over 100,000 jobs “almost immediately,” according to Trump.

A Vision to Maintain AI Leadership

The ambitious project underscores the U.S. commitment to retaining its competitive edge against global players, particularly China, in artificial intelligence. Speaking at the White House during the announcement, Trump emphasized the importance of localizing AI advancements.

“China is a competitor and others are competitors. We want it to be in this country,” he stated, flanked by Oracle’s Larry Ellison, SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Accelerating Stargate Development Through Emergency Declarations

To expedite the project, Trump signaled his willingness to use emergency declarations, particularly to fast-track energy infrastructure essential for powering these advanced data centers.

“We have to get this stuff built,” Trump said. “They have to produce a lot of electricity, and we’ll make it possible for them to get that production done very easily at their own plants.”

Stargate And Policy Shifts in Artificial Intelligence Governance

This announcement marks a pivotal shift in U.S. artificial intelligence policy. Just a day earlier, Trump reversed former President Joe Biden’s executive order on AI safety standards and content watermarking, signaling a different approach to AI governance.

The move also aligns with broader industry trends. Blackstone, a leading financial firm, had projected $1 trillion in U.S. data center investments over the next five years.

A Strategic Return to the Spotlight

Framing the initiative as a testament to his leadership, Trump highlighted its timing with his return to office. “This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential under a new president,” he said.

The Stargate venture follows Trump’s previous announcement of a $20 billion AI data center investment from UAE-based DAMAC Properties. While the specific sites for the data centers are still under evaluation, the initial projects are set to begin in Texas.

