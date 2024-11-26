Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head In Sand’

Trump on his ‘Truth’ social media, declared that on his first day as the 47th President of US, he will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ex-ally Jagmeet Singh, has lashes out and urges Trudeau to take a firm stance against the Tarrifs threat given by US president-elect Donald Trump of imposing a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods.

“You can’t bury your head in the sand,” says Jagmeet Singh, The leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), and a known Sikh Separatist.

He added, “Stand up and fight like hell. Canadian jobs are on the stake,” on X.

Justin Trudeau, you cannot keep your head in the sand. Stand up and fight like hell. Canadian jobs are on the line. pic.twitter.com/jGzrUGw73d — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 26, 2024

In a statement to reporters, Singh criticized the proposed tariffs as harmful to workers on both sides of the border. “Well I expect that the Prime Minister will come out and state clearly that Donald Trump’s plans are wrong.”

“The fact that [Trump] has proposed an across-the-board tariff is wrong. It’s going to jack up the price of everything and hurt workers in Canada and the U.S.,” Singh said.

Trump’s Tarrif Threats

Trump on his ‘Truth’ social media, declared that on his first day as the 47th President of US, he will impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico stating that until these two countries took stronger action to curb illegal migration and drug trafficking, the tarrifs will remain imposed.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 percent tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,”

Trump has been a adamant advocate of Tariffs on both allies and non-allies. He also declared to impose 10% tarrifs on Chinese products.

Canadian Authorities Response

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said Canada and the US had one of the “strongest and closest relationships “ particularly when it comes to trade and border security”.

“Canada places the highest priority on border security and the integrity of our shared border. Our relationship today is balanced and mutually beneficial, particularly for American workers,” Freeland said in a statement that did not directly refer to Trump’s tariff threat.

“Today, Canada buys more from the United States than China, Japan, France and the UK combined.”

Authorities warns that these tarrifs will have a ‘devastating’ impact on jobs and workers of both the countries. While many describes it as a ‘most severe’ threat to Canada.

